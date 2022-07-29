Principals break ground on Deadwood Ridge Apartments

Representatives from Deadwood Ridge LLC, Consolidated Construction, city of Deadwood, Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, and Deadwood Lead Economic Development Corporation participate in a golden shovel ceremony in a ground breaking for the Deadwood Ridge Apartments. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — Principals with Deadwood Ridge Apartments held a ground-breaking ceremony on the project Thursday, onsite at the project location on Highway 85.

Representatives from Rayco Development and Consolidated Construction Co., Inc. joined representatives from the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, city of Deadwood, and Deadwood Lead Economic Development in announcing the project, which sits on 13 acres.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.