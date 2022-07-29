Principals break ground on Deadwood Ridge Apartments

DEADWOOD — Principals with Deadwood Ridge Apartments held a ground-breaking ceremony on the project Thursday, onsite at the project location on Highway 85.
Representatives from Rayco Development and Consolidated Construction Co., Inc. joined representatives from the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, city of Deadwood, and Deadwood Lead Economic Development in announcing the project, which sits on 13 acres.
“It all starts with knowing the need for housing in the area,” said Dan Henderson of Rayco Development. “The economy, as we all know, in Lead-Deadwood has been growing considerable over the last couple years. But the housing has not been keeping up with the economy. So we figure that this will be a phenomenal fit for the area to provide, not only comfortable, safe, and modern housing for the Northern Hills for workers or anybody that wants to retire or just basically live in the Hills and enjoy what the Black Hills has to offer.”
Deadwood Ridge LLC is comprised of an ownership group hailing from across South Dakota.
Henderson said this is the group’s first apartment building venture.
“There will be a couple phases. The first phase will be 63 units, all in one building, which will be more the economy-based and after that we’re gonna’ have buildings that will have 30 units each in it, for a total of about another 90 units that will be deluxe apartments. They’ll be larger, they’ll have islands in the kitchen, there will be decks on the outside.”
Anticipated completion date of the first phase is late summer 2023.
Referred to as workforce housing, rent amounts on the first 63 units are still preliminary.
“It depends on the size,” Henderson said. “One bedrooms will probably start around $950. The two bedrooms, it depends on if you get one or two baths. They’ll be $1,250 and up, from there. And there will be a three-bedroom, two bath, as well.”
Emma Garvon, executive director of Deadwood Lead Economic Development (DLEDC), said DLEDC is happy to support the project.
“Housing is a real issue in Deadwood-Lead, and this project is gonna’ help definitely fill that hole for us and not just phase one, but the future phases, as well,” Garvon said. “I’m really excited that phase one is gonna’ be the workforce housing. That’s our greatest need. We know in this area, our largest employer is the hospitality industry and that’s also the industry that pays the least. Those are the people that are driving into work every day, and this will give them an opportunity to live a little bit closer to where they work and not have to spend their money on gas and everything that goes along with living in another area.”
