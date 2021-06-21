Pride Ride to roll through Spearfish

SPEARFISH — In celebration of Pride Month, makeSPACE (Spearfish Partnership for Arts, Cycling, and Equity) will host a first-of-it’s-kind Pride Ride Saturday.
“I thought that this was a great way to pull the arts, equity and biking together,” explained Morgan Carnes, programs director for makeSPACE.
Carnes said they wanted to bring an event to the Northern Hills that would fit with makeSPACE’s model, as well as bring attention to the LGBTQ+ community.
“Yeah, there’s (the Black Hills Pride Festival in Rapid City), but there’s nothing for the Northern Hills and a lot of people, sort of, stay in this area and there’s a lot going on here and it’s really bike friendly, so I thought a Pride Ride would be really awesome,” they said.
The event will start at 10 a.m. when the route, through downtown, will be chalked. The ride will start at noon; anyone wanting to participate in just the chalking, just the ride, or both should meet at the dog park near Spartan Park at those times.
“The first two hours, we’re going to decorate bikes and decorate the path,” Carnes explained. “It’s a really short ride but we wanted it to be accessible to everyone and make sure that we’re only crossing major intersections at lights.”
Carnes said due to the potential number of participants and the chalking on public right-of-ways, they applied for a special parade permit with the city but worried the process would force the event to a later date and would miss having it in June, Fortunately, the city obliged and the permit was expedited.
“They want the permits 60 days in advance, but I got them to do it in a week,” Carnes said.
There will also be an area set up at the Canyon Acoustic Series on Wednesday for folks to paint pride themed flags for the participants in Saturday’s event to wear.
“With a regular ride it’s really clear, ‘this is just a group ride,’ but with this it’s a Pride celebration, so we really want to make sure it’s accessible,” Carnes said.
For more information, contact makeSPACE at info@makespacesd.org.
