There’s no doubt Tom Daschle has had a long and very successful life and career.
Daschle served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, three in the U.S. Senate, and was the Senate Democratic leader for more than a decade. But he does sometimes wonder if he should have sought the presidency. He came close a couple times, but never officially entered the race.
“I don’t have many regrets,” Daschle told The Black Hills Pioneer Tuesday. “I don’t regret at all what my life has provided me over these last 75 years, but if there is one, it’s probably I didn’t take the chance to see how far I could go nationally.”
He first mulled a run for the White House in the 2004 election. He was the Senate Democratic leader, in his third term after four terms in the U.S. House.
Daschle was in his mid-50s, with a national profile and the support of many powerful figures in his party. George W. Bush, a Republican, was president, and polls showed he was vulnerable.
So Daschle considered challenging Bush. A veteran South Dakota reporter, David Kranz of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, even reported that Daschle would run for president in 2004.
But Kranz, who had attended SDSU with Daschle in the 1960s and was a keen observer of the South Dakota political scene, had jumped the gun. While Daschle had told him he was strongly considering it, by the time the Argus hit the street with a report that he was running, Daschle had decided not to do so.
Bush won a second term after a close race with Massachusetts Sen. John Kerry. Could Daschle have won?
“Well, I don’t know. It’s hard to say,” he said. “Running against an incumbent president is always difficult. And President Bush was still somewhat a popular figure at that time. But if I had a window … the lesson you learn in politics is, a big part of your success or failure is timing. I was the beneficiary of good timing through much of my political career.”
This time, the cards fell against him.
Daschle chose to run for a fourth term in the Senate, aiming to maintain his role as Democratic leader, and ideally lead the party back into control of the Senate.
“We’d worked so hard. I was in the minority for some many years in the 1990s,” Daschle recalled. “Then we were finally able to get the majority back in 2001 when Jim Jeffords (a Vermont senator who left the Republican Party to join the Democrats) crossed the aisle and joined us and made it 51-49. And then, incredibly, largely I suppose because of the war, we lost the majority in 2002.
“And I felt very responsible for that. I felt somewhat troubled by the fact that on my watch, after working so hard to get the majority, we’d lost it again,” he said. “So, I thought, well, perhaps I’ll run for re-election and then take another look in 2008 and just see what things look like then for national office. Of course, that never happened.”
The presidential selection process started with the Iowa Caucuses. Daschle said with his knowledge of agricultural issues and rural states, he felt he stood a good chance of winning there.
Then, he would try to follow the path of another South Dakota Democrat, George McGovern, who went from success in Iowa to winning primaries across the country in 1972 on his way to the Democratic presidential nomination.
“I think it’s an exaggeration to say I had a plan in place,” Daschle said. “Being from a neighboring state and knowing agriculture as well as I did, I thought I could be competitive in Iowa.”
But it was not to be for Daschle. He lost his Senate seat in a close, high-profile race against former Congressman John Thune, who had narrowly been defeated by Sen. Tim Johnson in 2002. Thune considered a run for governor, or even retiring from politics, before he was persuaded to take on Daschle in 2004.
After a race that included debates on national TV and millions of dollars spent on both sides, Thune emerged victorious. He has not been seriously challenged since, winning three more times to become the second South Dakota senator to win four terms.
Daschle never ran for office again, although he dipped his toe into the 2008 presidential race briefly before deciding to retire from politics and work as a political advisor, consultant and lobbyist.
Obama hired Daschle staffers
Another Democratic senator, Barack Obama of Illinois, was one of the candidates in Iowa in 2008, along with Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware and Sen. Hillary Clinton of New York.
Obama was the exciting fresh face, and he was surrounded by former Daschle staffers, including veteran political operative Steve Hildebrandt, who had worked for Daschle in the past. The team that had readied for a run for the White House was in the midst of one — with a change in candidate.
“He hired about three-fourths of my staff,” Daschle said.
Pete Rouse, who was at Daschle’s side for years, became one of Obama’s top aides. He met Daschle when they were young aides to Sen. James Abourezk, a one-term South Dakota Democratic senator. Daschle became a candidate and elected official, while Rouse preferred to work behind the scenes. He later was White House chief of staff for Obama.
Denis McDonough, who was Daschle’s senior foreign policy advisor, took on that same role during Obama’s 2008 campaign. In the White House, he served Obama as deputy national security advisor from 2010-13, and was chief of staff during Obama’s second term. He is now secretary of Veterans Affairs in the Biden administration.
Daschle also served as a mentor to Obama, making calls to raise support for him before and during his 2008 campaign, working to convince delegates to support the freshman senator in his bid for the White House.
“It is all of the fun and none of the pressure,” he told The New York Times in 2008. “I feel liberated.”
Daschle almost joined the Obama team as well. After he deflected reports he would be named chief of staff in 2009, Obama nominated him to serve as secretary of health and human affairs. Obama said the South Dakotan had both expertise on the issue and the political skills and contacts necessary to help enact his sweeping reform plans.
It wasn’t to be, however, as tax issues arose over lobbying payments, controversy over charitable donations and failure to pay taxes on a car and driver provided for him. In light of most Washington, D.C., scandals, it was rather minor, but Daschle, with a previously unblemished record, said he did not wish to distract from Obama’s first days as president and stepped aside.
Obama blamed himself.
“I think I screwed up,” he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in 2009.
Since then, Daschle has worked in private life, although he did meet with Obama during his presidency to offer counsel. Daschle worked with several presidents during his long career — Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama. They all reached the top job in American politics, a post he admits to wanting at some points in his life.
“But it’s amazing how things turn out,” Daschle said, looking back at his decision not to run in 2004. “In some ways, that was a pivotal moment in my life that had profound changes in the way I live and what I do. I don’t look back with any regrets at all.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a two-part series about former Sen. Tom Daschle. The first story was published in Friday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
