Tom Daschle.jpg

Former Sen. Tom Daschle contemplated running for president in both 2004 and 2008. Courtesy photo

There’s no doubt Tom Daschle has had a long and very successful life and career.

Daschle served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, three in the U.S. Senate, and was the Senate Democratic leader for more than a decade. But he does sometimes wonder if he should have sought the presidency. He came close a couple times, but never officially entered the race.

