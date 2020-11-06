NORTHERN HILLS — The smoke residents noticed this week near Iron Creek Lake was from a prescribed burn.
The burn is the first the Black Hills National Forest Service has conducted in the Northern Hills area in at least three years, said John Snyder, burn boss trainee with the Northern Hills Ranger District. Fire crews set up two miles northwest of Iron Creek Lake, eight miles south of Spearfish and 12 miles west of Lead. On Wednesday they burned 215 acres, and on Thursday they burned another 125 acres.
On Thursday morning, U.S. Forest Service officials said the burning could last through Friday. Though the wind was a little high on Thursday, Snyder said crews decided to move forward with burning because of the high moisture content in the fuels.
“Right now the fuel moistures are higher due to that recent snow storm a week ago,” he said.
Snyder said reducing wildfire risk in the area is only one reason for the burning. This week’s prescribed burn also helps preserve wildlife habitat, reduces potential pine beetle infestations, and provides training opportunities for Forest Service firefighting personnel.
Snyder said when the weather is favorable for burning, the prescribed burn is a tool that the Forest Service uses to manage the forest, along with logging and other practices.
“The area we’re in has been logged multiple times,” Snyder said. “We go in after the logging has taken place and that helps us because it kind of thins the area. After the logging operation we go in and try to clean up the ground fuels and surface fuels that can pose a threat in the future. Our priority is just to reduce the threat of unwanted wildfire.”
During the burn, Forest Service officials said the roads in the vicinity of Forest Service Road 222 in the Beartown Project area remained opened during the burn, but drivers were asked to use caution and drive slowly. Officials also cautioned that smoke could affect visibility on Tinton Road and in Spearfish Canyon.
Snyder said after this week, the U.S. Forest Service does not have any other prescribed burns planned in the Northern Black Hills.
