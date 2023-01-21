DEADWOOD — Grayish-black plumes of thick smoke arose from the Sunrise Mountain area northwest of Deadwood on a cold and crisp Thursday morning.
Forest Service personnel burned slash piles created from thinned tree stands. These efforts completed the second phase of the Deadwood Fuels Project that started in 2018.
“We’re focusing on hazardous fuels reduction,” John Snyder said. He serves as the fuels assistant fire management officer for the Northern Hills Ranger District in Spearfish.
Contractors thinned the stands a couple of summers ago. This endeavor created the piles burned on Thursday.
Pre-burn preparation included posting signs along Highway 85. The Forest Service sent burn notifications to Lawrence County, and crews also monitor the area to make sure nothing gets out of hand.
“We look for conditions that are conducive to burning,” Snyder said. Those include the low temperatures and abundant snow cover at the site.
Snyder said the process creates a fuel break and thins out the forest’s understory. That refers to the layer of trees and shrubs between the forest canopy and floor.
“We like to reduce those fuels in this area that’s surrounded by The Lodge and the city of Deadwood on our terms,” Snyder said.
Crews prefer focusing on areas where snowfall is abundant, Snyder said. He added Deadwood receives quite a bit of that each winter.
Deadwood approached the state in 2018 with a desire to undertake a fuels reduction project on Black Hills Forest Service land around the city.
The state of South Dakota and Rapid City-based Department of Corrections contacted Deadwood to conduct the first phase, which featured the thinning. Contractors conducted the second phase; the burning was part of that.
Snyder said the first phase impacted about 150 acres. “That second phase up towards the tower, the Friendship Tower, was probably about 180 acres,” he said.
Tree plantation in that area occurred after the 1959 Deadwood Fire, Snyder said. He added the trees did not really grow as they were supposed to, so a lot of dense forest was created.
Five to seven Department of Corrections personnel assisted with the thinning in the first phase. The second phase’s contracting portion required a crew of 15 to 20 people.
Snyder said there are no current plans to continue the project. Crews have thinned up to the Mt. Roosevelt Tower, and the burning portion is currently being implemented.
The city of Deadwood implemented this project along with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture Wildland Fire Division, South Dakota Department of Corrections, and the Black Hills National Forest.
Fuels technician Brandon Fischer reiterated that sufficient snow cover is the biggest factor in deciding whether or not to burn. This is only a small part of the process.
“Prior to this, we actually write a big plan that’s about 30 pages long. That will give us all the parameters of what we can and can’t do,” Fischer said.
Ideal burning conditions include 5 inches of snow, continuous throughout the planning area. Crews also check the weather forecast for the desired day and the following days, with more snow helping the fire to not spread as well.
Sensors help measure the smoke’s impact throughout the area. Burn permits are then put in place, with notifications sent to the appropriate personnel.
Nine personnel worked on the burning by progressing from one drainage to the next, depending on where the snow cover is. Fischer said drainages without sufficient snow cover are avoided.
“We’ll space out evenly with the nine people that we have, from the top of the hill to the bottom,” Fischer said. “That way, we’re not smoking the next person out, or the blowing of hot air and the embers and what have you into the person that’s above us or below us.”
Thursday marked the second day of burning. Snyder said Wednesday’s foggy weather was ideal because the smoke does not really impact many people.
High temperatures on Thursday reached only into the 30s. If temperatures were in the 50s, Snyder said, the snow would melt and might create a situation where the piles could escape and expand.
Crews will conduct routine patrols of the area after burning is complete. Fischer said that continues until it is determined there is no more potential for the fire to progress.
