STURGIS — As city department heads prepare to take on the additional responsibilities of the city manager when Daniel Ainslie officially leaves his post, they are restructuring priorities and putting a few projects on hold.
Ainslie presented members of the Sturgis Common Council with the list of re-structured priorities that take into account the time it will take to assume the additional responsibilities until the city finds a new manager.
“During the transition period the Council has authorized a team of six department heads to complete the majority of the job functions currently assigned to the city manager,” he wrote in the report. “However, it is important to note that despite these assignments, the department heads currently maintain a significant amount of existing work, as such, it is impossible for them to complete the same amount of work productivity that was originally envisioned.”
The list includes 19 items that will be put on hold until a city manager is hired, including nine non-ordinance items, and 10 ordinance-related or policy issues. Some key items include completing negotiations with the state on the National Guard at Exit 30, discussions with the school board about future school sites and potential use of the old fairgrounds, an update of the bicycle master plan, establishing a permitting procedure for the use of trails, and updating the city’s annexation study. One of the major items that has been put on hold is the city’s comprehensive plan update, something Councilman Aaron Jordan questioned.
“I understand we have our sleeves rolled up and we’re making it work for the next six months,” Jordan said. “But on the comprehensive plan we’ve been working with the Black Hills Council of Local Governments. I’m not sure how busy they are, but they had committed to start this process. It seemed at the time they were taking most of the actions. Is that something that we can continue at least, if not in 10th gear but in second or third gear with them? This is a long process. I’d like to see us continue moving the ball forward, maybe not as fast as we intended.”
But Public Works Director Rick Bush, who was heavily involved in the city’s comprehensive plan process in 2009, said even with the professional services of Black Hills Council of Local Governments, there is significant staff time that goes into the comp plan process. There is a lot of research and review of ordinances and utilities that requires staff time to complete, he said.
“We can certainly move forward with it, but it is a big time involvement process,” Bush said. “Maybe the thing to do is not to completely shut it down, but just to slide it over. The comp plan touches every aspect of the community and every aspect of services we provide. Just about every department within the city will have some part of it. For the six of us that are on the management team, that will be an additional workload on us to complete that, because a lot of what we do will be part of it. We can continue it, but we need to slow it down a little bit.”
Following some further discussion, Jordan asked city staff to meet with staff from Black Hills Council of Local Governments, to determine the best ways to move the process forward without requiring a great amount of additional staff time.
