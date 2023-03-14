Preliminary assessed valuations in Lawrence Co. jump 10% to $4.3B .psd

Lawrence County valuations continue to increase, as properties are selling for much more than their assessed values and thus far this year, housing market sales show no sign of declining or plateauing. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — A preliminary look at Lawrence County assessed valuations for 2023 shows an average increase of 10%, bringing the 2023 total to $4,328,845,714, an increase over 2022’s $3,712,955,149.

“Last year, values went up on average about 20% across Lawrence County,” said Lawrence County Equalization Director Brett Runge. “There were areas that went up more than that and areas that increased less depending on the market in that area. On average, this year values are increasing across Lawrence County around 10%, but some areas did increase more or less because of the market in that specific area.”

