Lawrence County valuations continue to increase, as properties are selling for much more than their assessed values and thus far this year, housing market sales show no sign of declining or plateauing. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson
DEADWOOD — A preliminary look at Lawrence County assessed valuations for 2023 shows an average increase of 10%, bringing the 2023 total to $4,328,845,714, an increase over 2022’s $3,712,955,149.
“Last year, values went up on average about 20% across Lawrence County,” said Lawrence County Equalization Director Brett Runge. “There were areas that went up more than that and areas that increased less depending on the market in that area. On average, this year values are increasing across Lawrence County around 10%, but some areas did increase more or less because of the market in that specific area.”
So how does the county arrive at the number included on the assessed valuation statement you receive in the mail?
“We take into consideration all details of the house such as square footage, quality, depreciation, plumbing fixtures, etcetera, and use a national cost guide called Marshall Swift to calculate an improvement value,” Runge said. “Land value is initially calculated and then adjusted over time by continually looking at sales every year. We add the improvement and land value together for a property to come up with the individual property values. Next, we look at sales over the last two years to determine whether neighborhoods or certain areas in Lawrence County need to increase or decrease because of the market. If the sales in that area of Lawrence County show that our assessed values are below market, we add a percentage market increase to all the properties in that area.”
Residents experiencing the valuation increases naturally wonder, “Will my taxes go up?”
“Most of the time, if the assessed values go up then the taxes go up,” Runge said. “We did have properties in the county within the Lead-Deadwood School District have their assessed valuation go up 15% last year but their taxes stayed the same. That happened because some of the taxing entities did not ask for their maximum increases and the mill levy was lowered significantly.”
Runge said the amount that the taxes increase depends on how much the taxing entities ask for, which impacts how the mill levies change.
“There are caps on how much some of the entities can increase their budget,” she added.
According to SDCL 10-13-35, property taxes can only increase by CPI and Growth each year for all taxing entities except school districts.
“This has been in effect since 1997,” Runge said. “Also, just because the assessed valuation increases a certain percentage does not mean that the taxes will go up that same percentage,” Runge said, offering the following example: “The assessed value of one owner occupied property in the city of Spearfish went up 19.89%, but the taxes increased 9.5%. The assessed value of one owner occupied property in the city of Deadwood went up 19.96% but the taxes increased 7.2%.”
Runge said housing market sales through Nov. 1, 2022 show no signs of plateauing or declining.
“Lawrence County valuations are continuing to increase because properties are selling for significantly more than what we have them assessed,” she said. “The state of South Dakota wants us to be at 100% of market value and we struggle to get them to 85% even with the assessed valuation increases of the last two years.”
