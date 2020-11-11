Prediabetes: Undo the risk

SOUTH DAKOTA — Globally, diabetes is a serious chronic disease that affects individuals young and old, of all ethnic backgrounds, and nearly equally of both genders. Whether type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, or gestational diabetes, the disease affects all parts of the body. Simply put, diabetes is a disorder of metabolism — the way the body uses digested food for growth and energy
Typically, type 1 diabetes comes on suddenly, while type 2 diabetes may take years to progress and for signs and/or symptoms to become apparent.
While type 1 diabetes affects only about 5% of the population, type 2 diabetes affects 1 in 10 South Dakotans, and 1 in 4 Native Americans. Type 2 diabetes results from insulin resistance (a condition in which the body fails to properly use insulin) combined with the body not producing enough insulin. With less insulin in the blood, the blood has too much sugar. The higher the sugar levels in the blood, the harder it is for the heart to pump the blood. This can lead to poor circulation, loss of feeling in the feet, kidney problems, heart problems, blindness, fatigue and other conditions. Common risk factors for type 2 diabetes include: being overweight, being physically inactive, being over 45 years of age, having a family member with type 2 diabetes (such as a parent or sibling), having had gestational diabetes during pregnancy, having given birth to a baby who weighed more than nine pounds, or are African American, Hispanic/Latino American, American Indian, or Alaskan Native.
As type 2 diabetes typically develops over a few years, an individual has time to make necessary lifestyle changes to delay or prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes. The stage prior to type 2 diabetes is called prediabetes, a condition in which individuals have blood glucose levels higher than normal but not high enough to be classified as type 2 diabetes3.
Prediabetes allows an individual the gift of time –time to make lifestyle changes (such as diet and exercise) to delay or prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes.
In South Dakota, only about 7% of individuals aged 18 and over have been diagnosed with prediabetes by a medical provider. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) roughly one in three American adults have prediabetes. This means that hundreds of thousands of South Dakotans may have prediabetes – many without knowing it. The simplest way to screen for prediabetes is the Prediabetes Risk Test. This seven-question screening tool takes just minutes to complete and can help individuals understand their risk of having prediabetes. Individuals who score a five or higher should follow up with their primary care provider to have a lab test to determine if they have prediabetes.
The Prediabetes Risk Test is just one of the tools available on the South Dakota Department of Health’s Undo the Risk website6. The website, www.undotherisk.com, provides easy access to the Prediabetes Risk Test as well as information about online or in-person National Diabetes Prevention Programs (National DPP) classes. The National DPP is a partnership of public and private organizations working to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. Partners make it easier for people at risk for type 2 diabetes to participate in evidence-based lifestyle change programs to reduce their risk of type 2 diabetes.
In addition to participating in the National DPP, individuals with prediabetes or at risk for type 2 diabetes can also make simple changes in their daily routines to improve their overall health. Simple changes include eating healthy, exercising, and quitting tobacco use can help delay or prevent the onset of diabetes.
Additionally, physical activity is just as important as eating healthy. After your family’s holiday meal, consider a family walk around the neighborhood or some other form of group physical activity to get up and get moving.
With the holidays around the corner, now is the time to make simple lifestyle changes to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.
November is Diabetes Awareness Month. This holiday season take some time to share information with your friends and family about prediabetes and what they can do to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.
For more information about prediabetes, visit www.undotherisk.comor www.sddiabetescoalition.org.
