Precinct Election Results for the South Dakota Republican Party

The County Central Committee of each county shall consist of the precinct committeeman and committeewoman from each precinct in the county, the county chairman, county vice chairman, secretary, treasurer
Precinct Committeeman – Lawrence – Precinct 02
Thomas R. Nelson 270
Benjamin Pisani 69
Precinct Committeeman – Lawrence – Precinct 03
Samuel R. Kephart 95
Forrest S. Brady 393
Samuel Ballard 52
Precinct Committeeman – Lawrence – Precinct 05
Todd Weber 87
Kevin Wagner 64
Precinct Committeeman – Lawrence – Precinct 09
Truman Goddard 41
Kip C. Wagner 119
Dahl McLean 146
Precinct Committeeman – Lawrence – Precinct 03
Genevieve A. Thie 87
April Conway 125
Laura Ballard 134
Precinct Committeeman – Lawrence – Precinct 09
Anna P. Marrs 171
Kristi Wagner 150
Meade County
Delegates to State Convention – Meade
Teresa Thompson 2,042
Ildiko Wagoner 829
Leo Schnell 2,118
Pat West 3,126
Precint Committeeman – Meade – Central Black Hawk #19
Ethan Marsland 27
Peter Mueller 124
Thomas Gene Smith 42
Precint Committeeman – Meade – Rural Black Hawk #15
James N. Johns 44
Roger R. Knutson 66
Precint Committeeman – Meade – Southeast Piedmont #13
Talbot Wieczorek 97
Roger Wagoner 136
Precint Committeeman – Meade – Viewfield #17
Jake Julson 28
Cody Farland 38
Precint Committeeman – Meade – Viewfield #17
Chastity Julson 30
Teri L Farland 36
