Precinct Election Results for the South Dakota Republican Party

The County Central Committee of each county shall consist of the precinct committeeman and committeewoman from each precinct in the county, the county chairman, county vice chairman, secretary, treasurer

Precinct Committeeman – Lawrence – Precinct 02

Thomas R. Nelson    270

Benjamin Pisani    69

Precinct Committeeman – Lawrence – Precinct 03

Samuel R. Kephart    95

Forrest S. Brady    393

Samuel Ballard    52

Precinct Committeeman – Lawrence – Precinct 05

Todd Weber        87

Kevin Wagner        64

Precinct Committeeman – Lawrence – Precinct 09

Truman Goddard    41

Kip C. Wagner    119

Dahl McLean        146

Precinct Committeeman – Lawrence – Precinct 03

Genevieve A. Thie    87

April Conway        125

Laura Ballard        134

Precinct Committeeman – Lawrence – Precinct 09

Anna P. Marrs    171

Kristi Wagner        150

Meade County

Delegates to State Convention – Meade

Teresa Thompson    2,042

Ildiko Wagoner    829

Leo Schnell        2,118

Pat West        3,126

Precint Committeeman – Meade – Central Black Hawk #19

Ethan Marsland    27

Peter Mueller        124

Thomas Gene Smith    42

Precint Committeeman – Meade – Rural Black Hawk #15

James N. Johns    44

Roger R. Knutson    66

Precint Committeeman – Meade – Southeast Piedmont #13

Talbot Wieczorek    97

Roger Wagoner    136

Precint Committeeman – Meade – Viewfield #17

Jake Julson        28

Cody Farland        38

Precint Committeeman – Meade – Viewfield #17

Chastity Julson    30

Teri L Farland    36

