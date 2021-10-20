Preacher Smith/The Ridge TIF request grows from $10.5M to $15M

DEADWOOD — A surprise 50% increase in a previously agreed upon $10.5 million Tax Increment Financing (TIF), bringing the new request to $15 million threw a curve ball at the Deadwood City Commission Monday, prompting the body to continue a project plan and resolution request on behalf of the developers associated with TIF #14.
TRD, LLC is the development company on the project, owned by Randy Horner of Bismarck, North Dakota and Larry Cottier of Deadwood.
The Deadwood City Commission June 21 approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TRD, LLC for the Preacher Smith Property, also known as The Ridge development, for a proposed annual appropriation TIF of $10.5 million. The MOU’s estimated project amount of acquiring, developing, financing, and preparing the property for sale or lease is more than $13.9 million, with an estimated $10.5 million of those TIF-eligible costs.
Monday, Tobin Morris, senior vice president at Dougherty & Company, LLC began his presentation by pointing out the project plan request had changed to $15 million, which threw commissioners for a loop, as it was not reflected in the TIF papers in their packet or been previously discussed.
Morris said the reason for the significant increase was the fact that at some point, the DOT will require a turn lane into the development, which is immediately located to the Preacher Smith Monument, off Highway.
“Tonight we have the project plan. And the first thing I want to draw out right away is there is a change in the project plan from the MOU and with any kind of development, you will have bumps in the road and a lot of times to fix bumps in the road, it generally always costs money. I don’t think I’d be doing my job tonight if I didn’t point out a potential bump in the road and the word is potential, but a potential solution,” Morris said. “And that has been working with the Department of Transportation, staff, the developer group, the thought that there could be a potential turning lane that may be required in the future. Now, did they say it’s needed now? No. Did they say it will be in the future? I think it’s a fair statement … it was left open.”
Morris then suggested approving the project plan at a higher amount, but not using the entire amount.
“So in this case, trying to keep true in form to the original MOU of the $10.5 (million), I increased it, talked with staff, up to $15 (million) … it will be stated in the developer agreement, the binding agreement, that that additional $4.5 (million) is purely at the discretion, the ownership of the city.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko said she was very confused and that the number just appeared out of nowhere.
“You have $15 million, which you’re telling us about and everywhere else in here, it’s $10.5,” Martinisko said. “I’m sorry, but to me, right now, Toby, this is a waste of my time. I cannot even begin to approve this because numbers don’t match. We need a document that’s clean, itemized, so I know where all the money’s going.”
Commissioner Gary Todd said the increase would be hard to swallow and that he’s interested in seeing exactly how the money is being spent, requesting an itemization.
“We approved $10.5 and we discussed $10.5 on the original portion and tonight come in at $15 and I don’t have any idea where that extra $4.5 million dollars is going, I mean, Lordy,” Todd said.
Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell said the additional $4.5 million was for a turning lane and that there weren’t hard and fast costs associated with it yet.
“But there’s nothing in here stating that,” Martinisko said. “And I’m not sure that that turning lane is $4.5 million dollars.”
Todd asked who is responsible for the turning lane costs.
Deadwood Public Works Director Bob Nelson, Jr. said the developer is responsible.
“Based on the current traffic study, but not knowing where it’s going to be in the future is the unknown,” Morris said.
“I’m just concerned about $4.5 million for a turning lane,” said Commissioner Michael Johnson.
“I was confused about the two different numbers, as well,” said Commissioner Charlie Struble.
“On a TIF like that, obviously, we are expecting a return via the increased property tax, so if we spend $4.5 million on a turning lane, that doesn’t really — that’s not a taxable portion of the development, right?” Todd said.
Morris said no.
Todd said that type of cost should have been identified at the beginning of the TIF process.
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. said the question isn’t whether or not the turning lane will be required, but what the cost will be once it’s required.
“So preparing for that, it sounds to me like you need to have that not to exceed number be a lot closer to $10.5 (million) than just 50% more of what we initially had decided on. Because $10.5 (million) to $15 (million) is a 50% increase, pretty close, and I think you can tell that that’s what’s concerning the commission,” Ruth said.
Ruth tasked Morris with presenting the commission with examples of costs associated with similar turning lanes.
“Because right now, you’re telling us $4.5 million for a turning lane and not one of these commissioners believes, when we built the Outlaw Square for $4 million, that it’s going to cost that much, because we don’t have the comparables,” Ruth said.
The Preacher Smith tract is platted as 679.49 acres. The budget submitted for TIF jurisdiction indicates three phases: phase 1, phase 1a, and phase 1b. The land is proposed to be developed into residential, multi-family and retail/commercial.
As indicated in the MOU, the city will require an ongoing administration fee of 10% of the total increment received on a yearly basis. The total amount projected for the administration fee will not exceed, $1,050,000.
Martinisko said that while the commission would like to see the project succeed, the TIF amount is rather large.
“It’s our due diligence to make sure we’re doing what’s right for our town and this is … a very scary number for us,” Martinisko said.
