STURGIS — International visitors and those from Hawaii are finding their way to Sturgis for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Travel to the United States during and following the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging, so many who had sought to check Sturgis off their bucket list waited to attend the Rally.
But surveys of Rallygoers done by city staff since the start of this year’s event show a strong contingent of international visitors in attendance.
“We have seen a lot of international tourists which is fantastic to see. The last two years, of course, there’s been almost no international,” Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said during a Rally news conference this week.
Surveys show that South American countries are well represented this year as well as Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, India, and Western Europe.
Those surveys will be reviewed and an overall picture of the Rally demographics for this year will be shared at the Post-Rally Summit in October, Ainslie said.
“It’s definitely a lot more international than what it has been, and you can definitely see that when you look at the bikes that are on Main Street,” Ainslie said.
He said that 10 years ago, a large percentage of the bikes on Main Street were Harley-Davidson.
“Now we’re seeing a larger variety of bikes. You see a lot of adventure bikes, including Harleys, but other brand adventure bikes as well,” Ainslie said.
Canadian Marcel Morin is back this year after missing the 2020 and 2021 Rallies.
“We were planning to come every year, but when COVID came, the government just shut everything down. I understand why they did it, but it’s still frustrating,” Morin said. “At the beginning there really was no rule about quarantine; you just weren’t allowed to go.”
Then, later in the pandemic Canadian citizens were allowed to leave, but when they returned they would have to stay in a hotel for 15 days and pay for that quarantine stay out of their own pocket.
“Now, even when we go back, they will do random arrival test. If you have COVID signs, you’re still going to stay for whatever the number of days,” Morin said.
Coming to the Rally is worth the gamble, he said.
“I just thought, ‘what the heck!’ you can’t sit around at home. Life’s too short,” Morin said.
After taking off a year for the pandemic in 2020, Shenan Tahara and a group of motorcyclists from Hawaii are back for this year’s Rally.
Tahara grew up riding motorcycles and has a passion for bikes.
“I’ve loved it from the time I was young. My dad bought me a minibike. I guess that’s where it started,” he said.
He then heard about the Sturgis Rally and vowed to attend.
“I had wanted to come since I was 18, but workwise and everything I couldn’t make it. Finally, 10 years ago I said, ‘I’m going,’” he said. “I just took off work and I came by myself.”
That first year he shipped his bike and when he was driving it from the pier it broke.
“I went to the closest Harley-Davidson in San Diego, and I bought a new one,” he said.
He ended up at the Lamphere Ranch Campground, had a great time and met the owners, Ross and Jan Lamphere who are now good friends.
“When they came to Hawaii, I picked them up at the pier and took them to the volcano for the day,” Tahara said.
He did not come to the Rally in 2020 because Hawaii had a regulation that if you left the state you would have to quarantine for 10 days when you returned.
“I just couldn’t afford to do that,” said Tahara, 56, who works as a security guard for Kamehameha Schools.
He said he’s glad to be back and meeting up with old friends.
“As long as I’m able, I’ll come back every year,” he said.
