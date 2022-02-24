Powerful parking promo

DEADWOOD — A group of 25 area agencies got a late Christmas gift Tuesday, as the Deadwood City Commission approved distributions to non-profit organizations from $22,750 in net proceeds collected Nov. 24-Dec. 26, 2021 during the city’s third annual Holiday Parking Donation promotion.
“We had a phenomenal turn-out,” said Deadwood City Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown. “Commission had a work session to informally discuss this and tonight I’m asking for action.”
The following 25 organizations will receive 2021 holiday parking donation funds: Black Hills Auxiliary Post 5969, $1,000; Boys & Girls Club, $1,000; DARE 5th Grade, $1,000; DARE 7th Grade, $1,000; Deadwood-Lead Swim Team, $1,000; Deadwood Lead Optimist Club, $1,000; Feeding Deadwood, $2,500; Golden Gang Easter Egg Hunt, $500; Grace Lutheran Church, $1,000; Deadwood History, $1,000; Homestake Opera House, $1,000; Digger Track and Field Team, $500; Lead-Deadwood Clothe-A-Kid, $1,000; Lead-Deadwood High School (LDHS) Class of 2024, $100; Lead-Deadwood Lions Club, $1,000; LDHS Post Prom Committee, $400; Lead-Deadwood Youth Football & Cheer Team, $500; Lead-Deadwood AAU Youth Wrestling Club, $500; LD Arts Center, $500; Lead-Deadwood Choirs, $1,000; Lead-Deadwood Knowledge Bowl Teams, $750; Lead-Deadwood Ministerial Association, $2,500; TeamMates, $500; PEO, $500; Twin City Clothing Center, $1,000.
To be considered for funding, non-profits were asked to submit a request letter to the city.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody who contributed to the funds that were voluntarily contributed, as well as to the city,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It’s nice to make that difference during that time.”
A partnership between the city and the chamber of commerce, any parking funds collected or by donation during free parking in Deadwood from roughly Thanksgiving through Christmas Day were earmarked for local charities.
All parking spots outside the parking ramp that require payment were free of charge, but drivers could choose to donate any amount into the kiosks and have the funds go to local charities. The $5 transient parking fee from the Broadway Parking Garage was also included in the donation total.
In 2020, net donations of $17,795 were collected and later donated in 2021: $15,380 from the Broadway Parking Garage; $1,790 from parking meters; $1,639 from parking kiosks.
In 2019, more than $13,000 from the holiday parking fund promotion was collected and later donated in 2020 to more than 18 local non-profits: a total of $10,785 was collected from the Broadway Parking Garage; $1,017.58 was collected from parking meters; and $1,381 was collected from parking kiosks, for a grand total of $13,183.58.
