PIERRE — While Powerball’s record-setting jackpot continues its ascension, Saturday’s drawing resulted in South Dakota’s latest million-dollar winner.

A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, located on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all five white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.

