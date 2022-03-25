Potter receives DAISY Award

SPEARFISH — Megan Potter, a registered nurse at Spearfish Hospital Labor and Delivery, has received the prestigious DAISY Award. A national program, the award is presented to nurses who go above and beyond for their patients and community. She was nominated by the husband of a patient.
He wrote, “Megan met us with open arms, it was like we had known her for years. Her compassion for people and her job fell out of her mouth with every word. She was so sincere in her explanation of what to expect, and once the baby was born, she showed our baby love as if it was hers. This is our third child born in Spearfish, and we have seen many nurses, but never had one as caring, respectful, knowledgeable and on top of her game as Megan. There are not enough words to express our thanks and respect to Megan. If there was ever a nurse to have as a model in your organization, it is no doubt Megan.”
The DAISY Award recognizes the outstanding professionalism and compassion that nurses bring to patients and families every day. It was established by the DAISY Foundation in California in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of an autoimmune disease. DAISY is an acronym for “diseases attacking the immune system.” Nurses are honored in Rapid City, Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis. Visit monument.health/daisy to nominate.
