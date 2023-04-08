Potential renovations to the Belle police station

BELLE FOURCHE — Upper Deck Architects, of Rapid City, presented findings from its evaluation of the Belle Fourche police station at the Belle Fourche City Council meeting Monday.
The evaluation was originally requested to determine the feasibility of renovating and adding on to the existing building compared to building a completely new building.
“We essentially evaluated the structure as it exists right now, some of the modifications that have been done to it (in the past), issues that were currently presented to us, as well as any modifications we’d (suggest to) do to the existing facility,” said Jerry Eisenbraun, the project manager for Upper Deck Architects.
“Architecturally, the building is actually in pretty good shape, being the original school building that it was,” said Eisenbraun.
Despite this positive comment, he said that there are also some concerns, including the lack of fire sprinklers and fire detection devices, and some shoddy areas between the original roof and a newer roof that was built overtop, leaving space for animals and debris to enter into the makeshift attic space.
The building also has asbestos ceiling and floor tiles, which isn’t a concern currently. However, should the city decide to move forward with renovations, the asbestos would be disturbed and need to be abated.
The facility currently has problems with their HVAC system, and Eisenbraun suggested replacing it.
“They (whoever did the previous HVAC work) installed rooftop units on the ground,” Eisenbraun explained. “There’s two, and each one serves one half of the building. We determined that one room could be comfortable, while the other rooms are too hot or too cold. We would install a multi-zone system, so that each room has its own temperature adjustment.”
Upper Deck Architects also suggested updating lighting, electrical, and plumbing to be more cost efficient and to better support the building’s needs.
About the issues, Bob Nelson, Jr., Belle Fourche city administrator, said that the building has needed a remodel or reconstruction for a long time.
“Not only is the building showing its age and noncompliance to building code, but the police department has far outgrown the current building,” Nelson said. “For the Department to effectively do their jobs for the community they need the proper tools and facilities.”
Upper Deck Architects determined that, if the city chooses to use all of their recommendations for the nearly 6,000-square-foot facility, the renovation, without adding any additional square feet, would cost around $1.2 million. In comparison, a new building of the same square-footage would cost around $1.7 million.
One advantage to building a new building in the same location is the fact that they could build the foundation higher, eliminating any flood concerns.
Eisenbraun said that any additional square feet added, whether in the form of an addition or in a new building, would cost around $300-325 per square foot.
Nelson said that the police committee will determine the best option — to build a new building or to renovate and add on. Then the project will come before council for approval.
