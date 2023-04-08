Potential renovations to the Belle police station
Buy Now

Pioneer photo by Amanda Wolterstorff

BELLE FOURCHE — Upper Deck Architects, of Rapid City, presented findings from its evaluation of the Belle Fourche police station at the Belle Fourche City Council meeting Monday.

The evaluation was originally requested to determine the feasibility of renovating and adding on to the existing building compared to building a completely new building.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.