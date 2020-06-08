EDITOR’S NOTE: Over the years a number of local photographers have contributed many captivating photos to the Black Hills Pioneer. This is the first in a series of stories about the person behind the camera.
SPEARFISH — The harder Jon “Fiskr” Larsen works, the luckier he gets.
Larsen, a well-known photographer in the Black Hills area, who sells his work to collectors from around the world, started taking pictures so he could spend time with his wife, Lisa Williams, who is also a photographer.
Larsen is a veteran Marine and former member of the Saudi Arabian army, and has been a Spearfish businessman for more than 30 years with Jon’s Computer Works. But he said it’s his photography that pays the bills now.
“This has been a Godsend,” he said of his photography. “It really has.”
“My wife taught me what to look for,” Larsen said of how he got into taking landscape photos. “She taught me how to see the world. We just started dating and my life opened up when I met her. She was taking photos, and I wanted something that I could share with her, so I started doing it too. She still takes better photos than I do.”
Born and raised in Spearfish, Larsen has had his share of beautiful scenery to capture in the field. But it’s Bear Butte, and the geology of the Badlands and Medicine Rocks near Ekalaka, Mont., that capture his attention the most. Rodeos are also a favorite subject, and he loves capturing cowboys in mid-air, as they fly off a bucking horse.
“This guy has both hands in the dirt, both feet in the stirrups, and an angry horse is almost hovering in mid-air between his legs. He got up from that just fine, but you’d never believe it to look at that,” Larsen said as he pointed to one of his favorite rodeo shots, taken at the Miles City Bucking Horse sale. The sale is his favorite rodeo, because it’s a raw test of willpower and grit.
“These horses are right off the prairie. Nobody has ever ridden them. Nobody knows what to expect or how they’ll act. The wrecks are spectacular. The cowboys are out here trying to show how good they are and the horses are trying to show no they’re not.”
Sunrises and sunsets are also a favorite subject of Larsen’s. “A sunrise to me is like the world saying ‘sorry about yesterday. Here’s your clean start. A sunset is like an apology. ‘Sorry we screwed up so bad. We’ll try to do better tomorrow.’”
But no matter what he’s shooting, time in the field makes all the difference for honing his craft. In fact, when he’s counseling young photographers his number one piece of advice is to wear their cameras out.
“Get a decent camera and wear it out,” he said. “You have to do a thing 10,000 times to master it. You have to take 10,000 photos. The harder I work, the luckier I get. That’s very true. You just have to be out there shooting. I’ll look at the weather and it will tell me there’s not point in going out, it’s going to be a solid overcast. That photo right there was a solid overcast. There was a sunrise, and I’m looking west at Bear Butte. The sunrise was in the east. There was a crack in the overcast and the sunlight shone through and lit up that strip over Bear Butte. It didn’t last but a minute and a half, but I was there. The harder I work, the luckier I get.”
His second piece of advice is to learn how to use the tools of photography. Though nearly all of Larsen’s pictures are authentic scenes that have not been doctored in PhotoShop, he says that the computer is the new dark room. It offers an opportunity to be creative.
“Ansel Adams said, ‘You don’t take a great photo. You make it.’ He was a big darkroom guy. It’s all true. The camera is the least of your tools. Your imagination and your ability to see the photo while you’re looking at the subject, how to crop it, how to frame it — your imagination is your best tool.”
Larsen’s hard work and imagination has earned him a worldwide following online. Having sold photographs to collectors in England, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and even “way out in North Dakota,” he has learned to branch out and market himself. He and his wife have won multiple contests, including being included in the South Dakota Public Broadcasting calendar. In 2017, one of Larsen’s sunrise shots made it into the calendar for the month of March. The following year, his wife submitted an equally beautiful picture of Larsen fishing with his brother.
“So I got to be a calendar boy and I didn’t even have to take my shirt off,” he said.
For Larsen, his biggest regret is that he did not take up photography earlier in life.
“I put eight years in the Marines and did a hitch in the Saudi Arabian army,” he said. “We spent our time in the forbidden quarter in the Sahara desert. That was before I took up photography. It was the most amazing location on the planet, and all I have is memories and a few snapshots.”
Today Larsen is grateful for the freedom to spend time in the field taking pictures as he fights the battle of his life with esophageal cancer. Speaking in barely a whisper since the disease and chemotherapy has robbed his voice from his throat, Larsen seeks instead to express himself through his pictures.
“I joined the Marines as a volunteer, expecting to go to Vietnam,” he said. “So for three years until it ended, every day I expected orders that never came. So, I avoided Agent Orange. But the ground water at Camp LaJeune, N.C., was toxic. Anyone who was there for 30 consecutive days between 1955 and 1983 is automatically covered for a long list of cancer that they assume they gave you because the groundwater was so toxic.”
While the Veterans Administration pays his medical bills, Larsen said the Spearfish community has embraced him and provided amazing financial, emotional and moral support, as well as encouraged his talent. “I have a house here and a roof because of the grace of the people of Spearfish,” he said. “The GoFundMe response was insane, and a couple of local fundraisers have me sitting right now comfortably. I can’t say enough good things about my friends and neighbors. I choke up talking about it. It’s amazing.”
Larsen’s work can be viewed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jon.fiskr.larsen, and membership opportunities available on his Web site, www.patreon.com/FiskrPhotos, offer patrons an opportunity to regularly view and download photographs for printing.
