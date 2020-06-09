Portrait of a photographer: Mitchell captures feelings in nature

EDITOR’S NOTE: Over the years a number of local photographers have contributed many captivating photos to the Black Hills Pioneer. This is the second in a series of stories about the person behind the camera.
SPEARFISH — For Spearfish photographer John Mitchell, his work is not just about creating beautiful images, but it is capturing the feelings those images evoke.
Mitchell, who is well known for his landscape, macro, and natural photography has been capturing images for more than 12 years. His mission is always to convey the feelings that are associated with each of his photographs.
“For me, I like to try and capture what I see in person,” he said. “Not only what I see, but what I feel when I’m out in nature when I’m capturing a sunset or a waterfall. I love nature and we are surrounded by so much of it around here.”
The computer support specialist for the Spearfish School District also finds stress relief with his photography, especially in recent times when the pandemic forced schools to move into a distance learning, technology-based model. Mitchell finds solace in Spearfish Canyon and other parts of the Hills, where he spends at least five or six days a week losing himself in landscapes.
“I find it therapeutic,” he said. “I enjoy getting out in nature because I love being out as much as I possibly can and just exploring the awesome landscapes we have around here. It works both ways where it challenges me to take my photography to a new level, and it challenges me to get out and see places I’ve never seen. That’s been my goal this year is to try and go to places that I haven’t been before.
“I always try to challenge myself to find new angles,” he continued, describing his work as constant learning. “I learn from others, too. It’s always fun to see photos that other people post online, and I just try to get ideas for new locations or different types of photography. It’s always evolving. I try to get out and shoot most every evening in the week if I can. The more often you go out and do it, and keep trying for shots, the more often you’re going to have that lucky moment and be in the right place at the right time.”
Mitchell said he stumbled into film photography in high school, when he decided to take a photo class. Though his exposure to the art was limited at the time, the experiences he had durring that class stuck with him. But then, as a computer and network security major in college, he got his first digital camera. What ensued was a passion for capturing the world in his lens.
“I’ve been doing computer stuff my whole life,” he said. “It just helps fuel my hobbies and my passions.”
While he is a very tech savvy guy, Mitchell said when it comes to his photographs, he tries to create the image with the camera, rather than on the computer.
“I try to get the shot in the camera first, rather than relying on Photoshop to fix everything,” he said.
But, he said, the only way to learn to create an original image, without the help of digital manipulation, is to spend as much time as possible learning the camera in the field. In fact, that’s the greatest piece of advice he said he would give to young, aspiring photographers.
“Keep shooting,” he said. “Get out and shoot as often as you can. Reading online tutorials are great, but honestly I think your best way to learn is just to get out there and experiment and try new things. Just keep at it. Don’t get discouraged. I still go out pretty often in not ideal conditions, and try to make the most of it.”
The majority of Mitchell’s work is marketed through social media sites like Facebook and Instagram, as well as in various publications such as the Black Hills Pioneer and its related magazines and other publications. Visitors to his website, sodakmoments.com, can also purchase prints of his work.
