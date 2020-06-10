EDITOR’S NOTE: Over the years a number of local photographers have contributed many captivating photos to the Black Hills Pioneer. This is the first in a series of stories about the person behind the camera.
SPEARFISH — Les Heiserman loves the art of making a good photograph great, and sometimes he will spend days just trying to get the perfect shot.
Heiserman, a custodian at Creekside Elementary School in Spearfish, has made a name for himself with his close-up shots of flowers, honeybees and other natural scenes, his landscape pictures, shooting unique pictures of the Dakota Five 0 and other mountain biking scenes, and chasing the mountain goats or other wildlife up Spearfish Canyon. For 10 years he has found solace with his camera, but he admits that the digital media is what sparked his passion.
“I tried it a long time ago with film and I never really figured out what all those numbers meant,” he said. “Digital just made it easier, and I could see my mistakes. With film you can take a bad picture and if it was blurry you couldn’t tell if the shutter speed was off. Or, if it wasn’t in focus you couldn’t tell if the f-stop was deep enough. You’d never really know unless you took notes. But with digital, it’s all right there.”
Starting with a “point-and-shoot” camera, Heiserman said his love for constantly trying to improve his photographs has been a constant journey of continuing self-improvement — working to teach himself skills through closely studying his mistakes and successes.
“When I’m taking a picture, especially a macro picture where you have to focus on it, you just get lost in the zone,” he said. “All that matters is how your picture looks, and what adjustments you need to make. I can go up (Spearfish) Canyon and not get any pictures, or any good pictures. Sometimes, I’ll get back and say ‘this would be a great shot if the light would have been different, or if part of the flower was in focus and some of it was out of focus. Sometimes I might see something, and then go back the next day, or the next couple of days, and see if I can pull out a better picture. That’s intriguing, just the art of it to come up with the coolest picture you can.”
One of the ways Heiserman has been ensuring that he comes home with more great shots, he said, is by using his tripod more. Even when he’s shooting landscape photos with a fast shutter speed, he said the tripod helps him make sure he has the composition exactly right in his lens.
“I (use it) to compose with the camera, and to look at what the picture is going to look like before I take it, and to get the composition with the leading lines or the light and dark patters to make the best picture,” he said. “It’s nice to have that on a tripod and take a look at how it’s going to look. You get so into that the stress just goes away, and you just focus on what you’re taking a picture of.”
But Heiserman doesn’t always just stick to close-up, wildlife and landscape shots. In the fall he loves to test his skills and challenge himself by shooting the Dakota Five 0 race in Spearfish. The former mountain biker left his bike behind about 10 years ago when he started taking pictures, but he never lost his love for the sport.
“That’s challenging to get the mountain bike shots,” he said. “I’m moving around and the light is always changing. So there is always a challenge to get good shots spontaneously there. I was the first mountain biker in this neck of the woods. But I started hiking more, and then I started taking pictures. I find that when I’m mountain biking, I’m going by things too fast and it’s awkward carrying the camera equipment. So, mostly I just hike and take photos.”
Hiking allows Heiserman to take his outdoor experiences more slowly, allowing him to notice the best shots. “I’m always trying to be aware,” he said. “If something catches my eye, it caught my eye for a reason. So, if it catches my eye there is a photo there.”
In fact, it’s slowing down and learning the camera that Heiserman said every aspiring photographer should do. It’s good advice for photography, and for the everyday parts of life.
“Know what your camera will do and how to do it,” he said. “Always slow down and try to see things. Just be aware and know what you want (your camera) to do. Be aware of what’s out there. Slow down and try to capture that.”
Though Heiserman said he maintains a gallery page online, but the best way to reach him or to see his most updated photos is on Facebook. Heiserman looks forward to getting feedback for his images, and he uses that feedback to make his work in the field better. He prints and sells limited numbers of a calendar every year, and his work has been featured in South Dakota magazine and in the Pioneer.
“Facebook is a great way to put something out there and see what people like,” he said. “I’ll have a picture that I think ‘this is going to be the best thing I’ve ever taken.’ But if nobody likes it, I have to figure out why.”
Then sometimes, Heiserman continued, he will post a photo that he’s not too excited about, and the public response is overwhelming.
“I’ll put something out and all of a sudden a lot of people like it and I have to figure out why that worked for them,” he said.
Heiserman’s photographs can be viewed at path-les-traveled.smugmug.com/, or by following him on Facebook.
