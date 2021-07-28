Portion of Buffalo Chip added to Sturgis Ambulance Service area

STURGIS — A small portion of the Buffalo Chip campground has been added back into the coverage area map of the Sturgis Ambulance Service.
When the Rural Meade Ambulance Tax District was being formed, a portion of the Buffalo Chip Campground was opted out of the district because it was uncertain if it would be determined that Buffalo Chip would be deemed a town.
Since that time, the South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that Buffalo Chip is not a municipality.
Now, owners of the Buffalo Chip Campground have requested that the Rural Meade Ambulance Service provide emergency services to the campground. Because the Rural Meade Ambulance Service contracts with the city of Sturgis Ambulance Service, the council needed to approve the change in their ambulance service area map.
Britton Blair, chairman of the Rural Meade Ambulance Tax District, said he asked the city to expand its response area to include the currently uncovered portions of the Buffalo Chip Campground.
“We’re just filling in the gaps. We’re not really changing operations or costs,” Blair said. “We were going to Buffalo Chip anyway. The area we are talking about is only a small part of Buffalo Chip. This just cleans up the mess out there.”
The Rural Meade Ambulance Tax District has a board of directors and sets a mil levy to be assessed property owners in rural Meade County to fund ambulance service. The board of directors of that tax district can determine what cost, if any, is charged to the Buffalo Chip Campground and paid to the district.
“It will take us a while to amend our district map, but the city said they would provide it (ambulance service) this year so they have service,” Blair said.
Adding in the portions of Buffalo Chip will not mean a change to the contract the Rural Meade Ambulance Tax District has with the Sturgis Ambulance Service.
The district was formed by rural citizens to help the city of Sturgis pay for ambulance to rural areas. The district decided to set up a contract with the Sturgis Ambulance Service to continue with their services rather than start one of their own.
The Sturgis City Council voted 6-1 Monday night to adjust the Sturgis Ambulance Service response map to allow for a portion of the Buffalo Chip Campground to be covered for the upcoming Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Council members Angela Wilkerson, Beka Zerbst, Aaron Jordan, Dean Sigman and Kevin Forrester as well as Mayor Mark Carstensen voted in favor of the response area change. Council member Mike Bachand voted against it. Members Jason Anderson and Dave Martinson were absent.
The change goes into effect immediately, city officials said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.