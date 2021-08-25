Pop the hood on Kool Deadwood Nites this week

DEADWOOD — Deadwood’s largest event of the season kicks into high gear today and a motorcade of magnificent events doesn’t stop rollin’ until Sunday, as thousands will pop the hood on Kool Deadwood Nites over five days of fun, so why not join them?
Once again, Kool Deadwood Nites and its obligatory crowd-pleasing free concerts.
“Last year we started the free concerts a day early, on Wednesday, at Outlaw Square. We had a great turnout,” said Deadwood Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau Director Lee Harstad. “Based on that success, in 2021 we are opening classic car registration a day early.”
With plenty of music packed into the five-day auto extravaganza, classic car competition entries are also in well above normal.
“We normally have over 700 classic cars registered in the car show, but based on pre-registration numbers, we’re expecting 800-plus this year,” Harstad said. “In addition to the car show, the classic car auction is expecting 200-plus cars on the auction block this year.”
With the high visitor numbers Deadwood has had this summer, Harstad said Chamber officials are expecting attendance numbers to follow that trend.
“That is, 20-30% above a ‘normal’ year,” Harstad said. “Attendance at the free concerts on Main Street is hard to judge. Our best guess is attendance in the thousands.”
Wednesday
Today’s featured act, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Outlaw Square is the Surfin’ Safari Band, all set to provide some
throwback sounds to match the Kool Deadwood Nites vibe, oldies and golden oldies being their jams.
Thursday
People’s Choice Awards and voting takes place 4-9 p.m. Thursday, as part of the 13th Annual Kool Deadwood Nites Sock Hop. The Sock Hop includes a live DJ and games at the History & Information Center Parking Lot and a free concert at 8 p.m. on Deadwood’s Historic Main Street featuring Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits.
Friday
The carload of live entertainment continues featuring headliners Strawberry Fields on the Historic Main Street stage and exciting opening acts. Music begins at 4 p.m. with Hot City Soul, from Rapid City, followed by local favorite variety music group the Kid & Nic Show at 5 p.m. The evening of live entertainment continues with The Skyliners at 6:15 p.m. and headliners, Strawberry Fields at 8 p.m.
Saturday
Spectators can view the Kool Deadwood Nites Classic Car Competition cars during the judging period from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Days of ’76 Event Complex and adjoining Ferguson Field.
Then, the Kool Deadwood Nites party kicks into drive again at 2 p.m. with the return of The Kid & Nic Show. Live entertainment heats up with Boogie Wonder Band, a 10-piece band busting out the best in 70s disco favorites.
1910 Fruitgum Company headlines the Main Street concert Saturday.
Sunday
Kool Deadwood Nites Classic Car Competition winners are announced at 11 a.m. at the History & Information Center, following the 9 a.m. Classic Car parade and 10 a.m. Show n’ Shine on Historic Main Street. Registration of classic car entries for 2021 Kool Deadwood Nites will be held at the Deadwood Welcome Center, 501 Main St. Other weekend events include rod runs and poker runs.
“Kool Deadwood Nites is easily one of Deadwood’s biggest events of the year,” Harstad said. “Businesses in town look forward to it. It’s great for businesses and it also brings back repeat customers year after year. We all look forward to seeing old friends and making new ones.”
Harstad pointed out that to help alleviate traffic and parking congestion, free parking and a shuttle into town is available at Akela Spa, one mile North of Deadwood on Hwy 14a.
“The Shuttle runs continuously from Akela Spa to the Deadwood Welcome Center on Thursday from 4-11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, from 9-11 p.m.”
For those who might have continued concerns regarding COVID, the chamber staff understand that many people prefer to be cautious during these times.
“If you do not feel comfortable attending Kool Deadwood Nites, please know that we completely understand,” Harstad said. “If you are uncomfortable or at a high risk, we absolutely want you to be cautious. For those wanting to attend, we look forward to welcoming you to the event.”
