RAPID CITY — The Central States Fair went to the dogs Aug. 20 to raise funds for Jake’s Fund, the Pennington County arm of Hobo’s Healing Heart – a non-profit organization providing funds for emergency medical care.

Jake’s Fund was launched in December 2021 after Diana Dufur-Day, of Hill City, reached out to Kelly Harnett, founder of Hobo’s Healing Heart, with the offer of a sizable donation in honor of her dog Jake, that died in November 2020.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.