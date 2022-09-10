RAPID CITY — The Central States Fair went to the dogs Aug. 20 to raise funds for Jake’s Fund, the Pennington County arm of Hobo’s Healing Heart – a non-profit organization providing funds for emergency medical care.
Jake’s Fund was launched in December 2021 after Diana Dufur-Day, of Hill City, reached out to Kelly Harnett, founder of Hobo’s Healing Heart, with the offer of a sizable donation in honor of her dog Jake, that died in November 2020.
“We got to talking, and she really liked what we did and wanted to make the donation to us,” Harnett said. “I went to the board and told them we’ve got this nice donation coming in, and it’s in Pennington County. We have a board member in Rapid City; I think it’s time we expand in Pennington County.”
The board concurred but also agreed that Pennington County, with its population much greater than the other counties served, needed to have its own fund.
Harnett reached out to Dufur-Day and told her that the board wished to name the fund after her dog Jake.
A decade after Harnett’s dog, Hobo, passed, the non-profit officially expanded into Pennington County.
Thus began fundraising.
Erica Lane Harvey, a board member who lives in Rapid City, had the idea to host a pooch pageant to raise money for Jake’s Fund.
And at the Central States Fair, 15 dogs were entered into the inaugural contest.
Vying for top dog honors in categories of most photogenic, talent, dress like your human, and formal wear, the contest was open to dogs, “as long as they were not aggressive and fairly well behaved,” Harnett said. “They didn’t have to be a show dog. They didn’t have to be anything fancy. We weren’t there to do a Westminster Dog Show. We wanted this to be your common everyday dog. Your family member, who if they do tricks but sometimes get stage fright that’s OK.”
Thus far, between the pageant and other fundraising efforts, $7,565 has been raised for Jake’s Fund.
In the eight years of the non-profit, the organization has helped 105 pets with grants averaging between $350-$400.
Harnett said that emergency treatment costs of animals locally generally do not get too high; however, when care is needed out of state, that’s when vet bills get extraordinarily high.
“We give them our grant, and then we do a Facebook fundraiser for them to raise whatever else we can,” she said. “Everyone who has received a grant has been overwhelmingly grateful.”
To qualify, pets have to be up to date on rabies vaccine, owners have to pay a portion of the bill themselves, the application for assistance must be received within 14 days of the onset of injury or illness, and the vet has to be confident that the animal has a reasonable chance to survive.
Animals requiring ongoing treatment or that have chronic illnesses do not qualify.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.