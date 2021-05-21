Police report continued theft of catalytic converters

RAPID CITY — Law enforcement continue to see an increase in the theft of catalytic converters. These devices are put on cars to reduce the toxic gases emitted into the air, but they also contain precious and expensive metals such as rhodium, palladium and platinum. Thieves take these stolen car parts to scrap yards in exchange for money.
Over the years, but especially in 2020, thefts of catalytic converters have jumped dramatically. Residents are warned to look for individuals with tools roving around areas, typically at night. The process of removing a catalytic converter is quite fast. It takes just minutes for a thief to go under a vehicle and cut off one of these devices, but it’s loud. That’s why remote areas or areas where fleet vehicles are parked are often prime targets. The bigger the vehicle, the bigger the catalytic converter, the more money from the sale of this car part.
“Contact law enforcement if you see individuals who appear to be roaming around vehicles and looking suspicious, most importantly during odd times of the day,” advises Sgt. Ryan Cook. “It has really become a big problem lately in Rapid City and Pennington County. The trend of automotive theft has been steadily increasing, but really spiked in 2020, with the theft of catalytic converters.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.