Police release name of woman who died in Deadwood bar

DEADWOOD — Deadwood police released the name of the woman who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on a Deadwood dance floor.
Deadwood Police Chief Ken Mertens said the investigation continues into the death of 28-year-old Samantha Huth of Elsmere, Ky., following an autopsy conducted Monday, the results of which will not be back for at least one month. Details are being withheld pending the completion of the investigation.
At approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a female down on the dance floor of 662 Main Street in Deadwood, the Buffalo Bodega Bar.
While assisting her, police discovered that she had been shot and they began lifesaving measures. An ambulance crew arrived and assisted, but those efforts were unsuccessful. The female was pronounced dead.
If anyone has information regarding the incident, call the Deadwood Police Department at 578-2623, or Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 578-2230.
