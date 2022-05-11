Police make arrest in stolen vehicle thefts and burglaries cases

SUMMERSET — Two boys are in custody following a pursuit Tuesday morning along Interstate 90.
During the incident, deputies from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office with the help of the Summerset Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Rapid City Police Department, pursued individuals near I-90, Exit 46 fleeing west into a tree line. These suspects were believed to be involved in several motor vehicle thefts as well as vehicle burglaries in Rapid City, Black Hawk, Summerset and Piedmont.
A short time later, two juvenile males were taken into custody just to the north of where the foot pursuit had initiated. Both individuals allegedly had stolen items in their possession to include firearms. Three stolen vehicles have been recovered as well as five firearms stolen from vehicles during the early morning hours. A black 2015 Ford F-150 with South Dakota license plate, 15T492, stolen out of Summerset, is still missing at this time.
People with any information regarding these crimes can contact Investigator Williams with Meade County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 347-2681.
