STURGIS — Priority one for Sturgis Police during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is simple – keep locals and visitors safe.
That’s no easy task when hundreds of thousands of people converge on a town of 6,500. There’s traffic gridlock, a plethora of crimes and a constant party atmosphere fueled by drugs and alcohol.
Day 3 of the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Sunday brought sweltering heat, topping out at 97 degrees in Sturgis. That could either aggravate the powder keg that is the Sturgis Rally, or send rallygoers back to their campgrounds or hotel rooms to cool down.
Patrol officers Jerred Hegstrom and Tucker Bedford are working the night shift - 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. As other officers with the department, they will work these 12-hour shifts for the duration of the 10-day Rally.
“It’s already been fairly busy. A typical shift is call to call, with traffic in between,” Hegstrom said as he radioed dispatch his status.
The department has night shift, day shift, foot teams that patrol the downtown area, bicycle teams and motorcycle units. The officers remain on their assigned shift throughout the Rally.
The patrol officers are assigned designated zones in and around Sturgis. If a call comes from a certain area of town, that area of town dictates which car responds.
On Sunday, Hegstrom and Bedford traveled between the Steel Pony Campground east of town for a medical call to Cottontail Drive in far southwest where neighbors had called in concerned about juveniles congregating. But there was plenty to do in between, such as giving a verbal warning to an Indiana pickup truck driver who officers realized had a headlight out, checking on the city’s temporary security guards at the Sturgis Community Center, and assisting another officer who was dealing with three DUI arrests.
“You never know when something is going to happen. You could be driving around looking for a traffic stop and the next minute you are trying to get to a call in a hurry because it’s an emergency,” Hegstrom said.
The Rally is all-hands-on-deck for law enforcement with the Sturgis Police, Meade County Sheriff and South Dakota Highway Patrol working as a team. Calls for service within Sturgis can be answered by any of the agencies.
At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Highway 34 east of Sturgis to the Buffalo Chip Campground was dotted with flashing lights as law enforcement dealt with both motorcycle riders and vehicle drivers who had violated some law.
Hegstrom said he draws upon his officer training to help de-escalate situations that may arise both during Rally week and throughout the year.
“It’s mainly just talking to them and establishing a connection with them,” he said. “There’s no set thing you say that is going to de-escalate everyone. You have to find that for each person.”
Hegstrom is a training officer and this year is Bedford’s first Rally as an officer.
Both say the rely on their powers of observation to do their job.
“You watch everybody – on cars, on bikes, people on the street. Your head is on a swivel constantly,” Hegstrom said.
The busiest times of the day can be as throngs of people head to concerts east of town and when those concerts are over and the crowds head back through town.
Hegstrom says he really doesn’t have time to think about the hour of the night or how tired he is.
“You just keep going,” he said.
