Police find homicide victim

PENNINGTON COUNTY — A man found dead in a ditch has been identified as a Rapid City man.
Shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, a person located the body of Dhani I. Aronson, 26, lying in the ditch near the Copper Oaks sign off Highway 16 and Wilderness Canyon Road.
An autopsy found the manner of death to be homicide.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Rapid City Police Department and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are conducting a joint investigation. Anyone with information should contact Pennington County Investigator Dan Lewis at (605) 394-6113 or Rapid City Detective Brian Fletcher at (605) 394-4131
