Police: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY (AP) — Police say an overnight shooting in Rapid City has left one man dead and one man in critical condition.
Authorities were called to the scene about 1:30 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired. Officers found the two shooting victims in a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
Both were transported to a hospital, where one man died.
Police chased down a car that fled the scene, after which five people ran from the vehicle. Two of them were arrested for obstruction and one was arrested on a drug charge. Police are searching for the other two occupants.
It was the second shooting at the apartment complex in the last month.
