Poker run raises $10.3K for Puppies for Heroes service dog program

DEADWOOD – A poker run sponsored by Deadwood Custom Cycles and Saloon No. 10 raised $10,360 for a Sacred Mountain Retreat Center program that pairs service dogs with veterans and awareness for the center’s new Puppies Healing Heroes program.
Charlie Struble-Mook, of Saloon No. 10, said the funds were raised via registration fees, a silent auction, and a live auction.
“Then our friend Flash from Bikers Against Bullies heard about it and couldn’t be here, so he said if we raised $1,000 at the 10, he would match it to give another $1,000 and the 10 matched that,” said Struble-Mook. “Then we called him to tell him we did it and he was so proud of us, he gave us another $1,000. So he donated $2,000, alone.”
Struble said veteran requests for the program, which began in January, exceeded funding capabilities, prompting Deadwood Custom Cycles and Saloon No. 10 to step in and help Sacred Mountain.
“My fundraising goal was $5,000, and we far exceeded that,” Struble-Mook said.
In February, Struble-Mook and her husband Jason Mook of Deadwood Custom Cycles, along with Louie Lalonde of Saloon No. 10 attended the Sacred Mountain Retreat fundraising gala, which instilled an infinity in each for the Puppies Healing Heroes program.
“They had two little puppies running around and they gave them to the two vets that got the service dogs and I don’t think there was a dry eye in that room,” Struble-Mook said. “Louie looked at me, because she’s always had a special place in her heart for animals and for anybody in the service, and she said, ‘We need to do something for them.’ So Jason and I figured, people love poker runs. They love to get together for a good cause and ride.”
Jerrid Geving, president of Sacred Mountain Retreat Center, said the fundraising donation as a result of the poker run is amazing.
“I don’t think any of us really knew what to expect, first time go-around, how many people are going to show up and when more and more people started showing up, it was like, ‘holy cow, this is doing really good.’ And then, that night when we got back here, people are generous when it comes to doing the right thing and raising money for a cause. Putting puppies in heroes’ hands is, again, I think, amazing, because it’s proven that veterans, service members in general, that have a service animal, the suicide rate comes down, all those things. They’ve got a companion that they can relate to a little more than just a family member. When they’re struggling, that dog is smarter than any human.”
Pairing vets with puppies is an application process and the program is designed to connect support dogs with service members and first responders to improve their quality of life.
“We put it on our Facebook and our web site,” Geving said. “We just get people to apply and then we have a cutoff date on when we have to start going through them. We had five applicants for these, so we go back and look at the prior, because some veterans aren’t able to maybe handle a higher drive dog, such as the Bells. That’s why we’re going to do two different. We’ll do the Belgian Malinois once a year, the lab puppies once a year, so, hopefully, we can fill all the gaps.”
So far, four puppies have been placed or spoken for, as part of the program.
“We did two in February. We’ll do two in September,” Geving said.
Tara Little of Sacred Mountain Retreat Center said the veteran gets to have the puppy for awhile, so a bond is created and then they go to the trainer.
“About 8 to 10 weeks old is when they get the puppies,” Geving explained. “They’ll keep the puppies until they’re between 6 and 7 months old and from there, they’ll go to the trainer.”
Training can last anywhere from one to three months.
“When the individual gets the dog, they’ll go and spend two days with the trainer learning how to handle the dog,” Geving said.
Depending on the needs, the dog is trained accordingly.
“A lot of it is just anxiety, depression,” Geving said. “PTSD has got this huge blanket of things it covers, but anxiety and depression are probably the two main things that these men and women are suffering from and these dogs can just sense it.”
Training can get very expensive, depending on needs.
“For example, men and women that maybe suffer from seizures, things of that nature, those dogs get very expensive,” Geving said.
Applications for the Puppies for Heroes program have come from as far away as Florida and California.
“The two that are receiving the September puppies, one is from North Dakota and one is from Spearfish,” Geving said.
Accompanying Geving was Zoe, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois trained in search and rescue and cadaver location, who lives at Sacred Mountain Retreat Center.
“She’s also a companion. She can sense PTSD, TBI, so, we have her at the retreat center for every group that comes through, just for people to love on and hang on,” Geving said. “When somebody is struggling during the week, she can be there to help a little bit. Give them a companion.”
Since Sacred Mountain Retreat opened in 2018, 125 veterans have taken part in the program.
“We bring in anywhere from eight to 10 per group,” Geving said, adding that 10 retreats are scheduled for 2022.
The mission of Sacred Mountain?
“Saving lives, saving marriages,” Geving said. “It’s an application process. No one is turned down, as long as they meet the requirements – service of some sort. It doesn’t have to be combat. It can be military background, police officers, firefighters, correctional officers, and we do a Gold Star retreat once a year, as well.”
Donations to Puppies for Heroes can be made by visiting www.sacredmtnretreat.org.
