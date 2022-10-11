Pochop inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame

Mary Pochop, of Spearfish, center, was recently inducted into the 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame for her years of dedication to the program. She was a club leader for Crow Peak Valley Rangers for more than 13 years. Courtesy photo

HURON — South Dakota 4-H inducted nine individuals into the 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame and 4-H Shooting Sports Volunteer Hall of Fame on Sept. 4, at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron.

Among the inductees was Mary Pochop of Spearfish.

