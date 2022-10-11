Pochop inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame

HURON — South Dakota 4-H inducted nine individuals into the 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame and 4-H Shooting Sports Volunteer Hall of Fame on Sept. 4, at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
Among the inductees was Mary Pochop of Spearfish.
Pochop is a leader who was born into 4-H. In her younger 4-H years in Clay County, Pochop participated in a vast variety of project areas, but seemed to be most known for her special foods, breads, jellies, jams, clothing, fashion revue and the ultimate swine princess.
“It’s quite an honor, I feel,” Pochop told the Pioneer. “We volunteer because we get so much out of volunteering. We don’t need to be rewarded because we are rewarded by working with the youth and community.”
She said she was humbled by the honor and added it was nice meeting the other recipients and learn about their experiences.
“I grew up volunteering. It’s part of my nature,” she said. “You do it because you love it.”
Nonetheless she was surprised when she was notified of her induction.
“There are so many people who help and volunteer, especially in 4-H,” she said. “I believe in the program and love being with the kids.”
She was a club leader for Lawrence County’s largest 4-H Club, the Crow Peak Valley Rangers for more than 13 years and a volunteer for nearly 20 years. From that club, Pochop assisted in producing the highest number of 4-H youth ever in her county to achieve and receive their 4-H Key Award. Pochop has also headed up the Static and Award’s Committees for many years and recently worked to raise up new leaders in these committees.
“She is like a well-watered tree whose branches reach far and wide and leave few untouched by the power of her presence and leadership in the community,” said Michelle May, Lawrence County Youth Program Advisor.
May said Pochop treats all youth as she would her own in a non-bias, fair and consistent way, allowing them the opportunity to succeed as she would for her own family.
“Mary is one of those leaders who has proven over and over her high-level of commitment and loyalty to youth and the program,” she said.
Pochop has developed timely and trusted ways to run a 4-H club with easy, excellence, and enjoyment! Furthermore, she has freely shared those timely treasures and techniques with others in the community so they can glean from her hard work and help with other 4-H club formats.
“Our incredible volunteers make the South Dakota 4-H vision a reality,” said Tim Tanner, South Dakota 4-H Program Director. “They help youth lead lives of possibility by supporting them as coaches and mentors. We are grateful for their selfless dedication to building strong youth and communities across the state.”
Other inductees included: Jeff and Beth VanderWal, Spink County; Cathy Mickelson, Campbell County; and Bill Poppin, State 4-H and Kingsbury County.
4-H Shooting Spots Volunteer Hall of Fame inductees were: Dawn Foiles, Clark and Brookings Counties; Angie Kinsley, Jones County; Rose Kraft, Marshall County; and Keith Hespe, Jones County.
“4-H members often build cherished relationships with volunteers who offer them guidance through their 4-H journey,” stated Jenae Hansen-Gross, SDSU Extension 4-H Volunteer Development Field Specialist. “These volunteers have shown great commitment to all aspects of the 4-H program and been tremendous advocates.”
For more information about the South Dakota 4-H volunteer program, contact Jenae Hansen-Gross at (605) 626-2870 or jenae.hansengross@sdstate.edu.
