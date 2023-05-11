By Sidnee Short
Black Hills Pioneer
Periods of rain. High 61F. E winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 5:50 am
By Sidnee Short
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — The renovation of the current rocketship at Evans Park was just one small step for Spearfish parks, as now city council has agreed to the giant leap of an entire new playground.
Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes has been the commander of the reconstruction and renovation process, working with multiple groups and committees to update Evans Park.
“This is kind of the other half of the rocketship project, so the first half is the renovation that you guys (city council) approved the contract with, about a month ago. This is the second part where we’re going to replace and add some additional playground down there,” said Ehnes.
The parks department received three design proposals, which were reviewed and scored by a technical review committee put together by Ehnes, made up of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Board members and city staff.
“So basically, we had them score the project management plans along with the qualitative proposals,” said Ehnes. “The qualitative is really the design, and the features, and the educational aspects of it. (Maximum) score was 75 points … My Turn (Playsystems) scored 74.2, so almost received a perfect score from the committee on design.”
The playground is a 100 percent full custom designed playground, and Ehnes said it’s going to have five slides, freestanding equipment, and its very own rocketship.
“And then, to kind of put icing on the cake, when we did the price proposal overview, it was also the least expensive of the three as well,” Ehnes said.
The price proposal cost of My Turn Playsystems playground is $340,000.
Ehnes said the location of where everything will be placed in Evans Park is still up in the air. Also, the current rocketship will be modified in place, and stay in place, so construction of the new playground will happen around it.
“The top of the (new) rocketship’s about 24-feet tall, so it’s a really tall, big playground. We wanted to focus more on the older kids in town, so the 8- to 12-year-olds, and this really kind of impressed us when we opened this compared to other designs,” Ehnes said.
My Turn Playsystems plans to start installing in mid to late September, and have construction completed by October.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.