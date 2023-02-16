bhp news.jpg
SPEARFISH — By a 4-1 vote followed by cheers and clapping, the Spearfish School Board on Monday approved sanctioning girls’ softball just in time for the spring season that starts in March.

The topic of sanctioning the sport for high school girls has long been discussed; however, the issue began in depth in December 2022 when the Spearfish Softball Association approached the district with pledges of support, both financial and with equipment.

