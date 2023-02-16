SPEARFISH — By a 4-1 vote followed by cheers and clapping, the Spearfish School Board on Monday approved sanctioning girls’ softball just in time for the spring season that starts in March.
The topic of sanctioning the sport for high school girls has long been discussed; however, the issue began in depth in December 2022 when the Spearfish Softball Association approached the district with pledges of support, both financial and with equipment.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association authorized schools to sanction the sport in November 2021. Since then, districts throughout the state did so; however, Spearfish remained a club team.
“With other districts sanctioning softball, we didn’t have anyone to play as a club team,” said Kirk Easton, superintendent of the Spearfish School District. “We had to adopt it or sanction it for the girls to go and play against other schools.”
The district also entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Spearfish Youth Softball Association for five years of support.
That was critical.
“It’s necessary, in order to start it this year, we didn’t have anything in our budget,” Easton said.
The agreement states that for this season, the association will provide all equipment and uniforms, that they will conduct all field maintenance and materials and will provide $8,000.
The amount of equipment provided by the association declines each of the five years as does the financial obligations of $5,000 for 2023-2024; $4,000 for 2024-2025; $3,000 in 2025-2026; and lastly $2,000 in 2026-2027. After this time, the district will fully fund and equip the program and players.
The team is slated to play at the Black Hills Energy Sports Complex softball field that the association and city brought up to regulations. Practices are to begin on March 20; however a schedule has not yet been set.
“We are at the mercy of the other school’s JV programs,” said Stephanie Ornelas, the high school activities director. Spearfish will only field a junior varsity team this year while it still learns of player interest and grows its program.
Easton reminded the audience at Monday’s school board meeting which filled the room as well as the school board that while the board can appoint and create jobs including coaching positions, it cannot assign a salary.
“It would have to be negotiated, which would begin March 28 with the other negotiations in the district. If approved, the board would then take up the issue at its April board meeting,” he said.
Easton said the coaches would begin the season without knowing what level and thus what salary they would be paid. Ornelas said the head and assistant coaching jobs and their descriptions were posted Tuesday.
While the board approved sanctioning the sport and committed to take on the long-term financial responsibility, the decision to do so did not come easy.
“It’s a great opportunity to get more students to get engaged in extra curricular activities,” said Mistie Caldwell, board president. “On the school board level it was a tough decision. During and after COVID we experienced a lot of needs, the primary one being the support for mental health with students, which is our primary concern. That weighed heavily on me in making a decision. We managed to not compromise any of those services to have the additional activity.”
Both of Caldwell’s daughters played competitive softball for other schools while in the Spearfish district.
Ellen Plocek was the lone board member opposing the decision.
“I just want to say that this was one of the hardest decisions. My daughter really loved (playing) softball,” Plocek said. “But I had to remember that I was a board member, not just a mother. And I had to think about where we’ve been and what has been happening. This was just as tough as the mask mandate.”
