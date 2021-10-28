Plan your Halloween fun

SPEARFISH — Halloween is Sunday, but that doesn’t mean that the fun will last for only one day. Below is a listing of family-friendly fun.
Spearfish
Treats on Main Street
Treats on Main Street will be held from 3-5 p.m. Friday along Main Street from Jackson Boulevard and Grant Street. A few businesses along Illinois and Hudson streets will also participate.
Halloween Party at Winnie’s
There will be a Halloween party from 5-7 p.m. Friday Winnie’s, located at 806 N. Main St., Spearfish.
5K Monster Dash
The Spearfish Recreation and Aquatic Center will host the 5K Monster Dash 5K race Saturday. The race starts at 9 a.m. There is a cost
Halloween party at the VFW
A Halloween party will be held from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the Spearfish VFW, located at 3102 Fairgrounds Loop.
Free movie ‘Hocus Pocus’
The Halloween classic movie “Hocus Pocus” will be screened at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Spearfish City Campground.
Trunk or Treats
A Trunk or Treat and Kid’s Carnival will be held at the United Methodist Church, located at 845 Fifth St., from 2-4 p.m. Sunday
A Trunk or Treat will be held at St. Joseph’s Church, located at 844 Fifth St., from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
A Trunk or Treat will be held at Edgewood Vista, located at 540 Falcon Crest Dr., from 2-4 p.m. Sunday
A Trunk or Treat will be held at Countryside Church, located at 625 Woodland Dr. from 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday
Lead
Halloween Story Time
The Hearst Library will have a Halloween Story Time at 11:45 a.m. today. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. Snacks, stories and crafts will be provided. Crafts will be geared toward preschool aged children, but all children are welcome to attend.
Rocky Horror Picture Show screening
The “Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Homestake Opera House. The event is free.
Deadwood
Trunk or Treat
Trunk or Treating will be held Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at the Days of ’76 Event Complex
Kidweird
NeighborWorks Dakota Home Resources will hold the 20th annual KidWeird Halloween event from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center. There will be costume contests and prizes for kids younger than 12. There will be a haunted house, candy giveaways and games.
Belle Fourche
Halloween parade
The annual Halloween parade will lineup starting at 4 p.m. Saturday at Pete’s Clothing. Trick or Treating on State Street will follow.
Halloween Spooktacular drive-thru Sunday
Drive, walk, or ride from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday to the Belle Fourche Rec Center’s Spooktacular drive-thru to get your trick-or-treat goodie bag outside the Rec Center, located at 1111 National St. At least 750 goodie bags are available to those who visit the event, while supplies last.
Sturgis
Crypt Haunted Tour
The Sturgis Chamber’s Crypt Haunted Tour will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Haunted houses for ages 10 and above will be at the Sturgis Armory Basement, The Chainsaw Park, The Abandon Grain Elevator, and the House on Sherman Street. Cost is $5 per location or a wristband for all four locations. A map of all four locations will be provided to attendees upon purchase of a wristband at the Armory.
Trick or treat
The Aspen Grove Treat Street will be held at the Aspen Grove Assisted Living Center, located at 2065 Moose Dr. It will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Halloween scary stories
The Sturgis Area Arts Council and the Sturgis Public Library will present an evening of wild and wooly storytelling beginning at 7 p.m. Friday at the library, 1040 Harley-Davidson Way. This event is for adults and teens.
Skate Night
The Family Fall Skate Night will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at LifeSpring Wesleyan Church, located at 2105 Lazelle St., Sturgis. Admission is free and there will be free candy. Kids are encouraged to wear a costume and they can bring their own skates, or roller skates will be available for use.
Trunk and Treats
Members of the First Presbyterian Church of Sturgis, located at 1319 Junction Ave., will host a “Trunk or Treat” from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, in the church parking lot.
The Sturgis United Methodist Church Youth Group is hosting a “Trunk or Treat” from 1-3 p.m. Sunday in the church parking lot at 1755 Ball Park Rd., Sturgis. Come dressed in your Halloween costume. There will be games, candy, and fun for all ages. In the case of inclement weather, the Trunk or Treat will be held in the fellowship hall of the church.
