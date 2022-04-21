Plan a family night at the Pavilion and grab a ‘Taste of Spearfish’

SPEARFISH — Celebrating its 28th year, the annual Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce “Taste of Spearfish” event will be served from 5:30-7 p.m., at the W.S. Tretheway Pavilion, Monday.
“It’s a way to highlight our restaurants and beverage providers,” said Melissa Barth, executive director of the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great way for them to say, ‘hey look, we have this on our menu now, did you know?’”
Barth explained that the event is usually held in January, but with COVID putting the kibosh on the fun last year, she saw this year as an opportunity to move the event further down on the calendar.
“We are hoping the new April date will garner a great turnout and great weather,” she said.
Each year, vendors from chamber member restaurants and beverage providers set up booths lining the Pavilion, where they serve up some of their most delectable and unique offerings.
This year’s participating vendors include the Buffalo Jump Saloon & Steakhouse, Cheyenne Crossing Cafe, Cowgirl Pizza, Creekside Bean & Vine, Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant, Latchstring Restaurant, Little Caesar’s Pizza, Lucky’s 13 Pub, Miller Creek Pub, Millstone Family Restaurant, Spearfish Brewing, and Killian’s.
“It’s kind of like its own little party, for me, I just kinda host (my booth) with hospitality and just enjoy it,” said Nicholas Caton, owner and executive chef for Killian’s.
Caton has been participating in the Taste of Spearfish for nearly 20 years, first with the Spearfish Chop House, then with Barbacoa’s, and for the past 10 years with Killian’s.
“There’s quite a few people that I see every year at this point and know what to expect, and then also almost every year there’s people who have never heard of my restaurant, so it’s kind of fun,” he added.
Barth said that on average, between 300 and 400 people attend the Taste of Spearfish to savor the flavorful event.
“It’s kind of like going to a food court, where one person can go here, one person can go there, but here it’s high-quality food they’re getting,” she said.
Tickets for the event are purchased at the door. There is a $2 fee to get in, and food tickets are sold for $1 each. Offerings from each booth will be exchanged for food tickets ranging from one ticket to four tickets per item.
“I recommend doing a circle around the room to see what all the different places are serving and then make your decision,” Barth said.
For more information, call the Spearfish chamber at (605) 642-2626.
