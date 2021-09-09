Place your bets

DEADWOOD — Gambling options in Deadwood are more than sports betting and slot machines.
Offered are a variety of games that, to a novice, can be confusing. So if you want to take a roll of the dice, yes, a true roll of the dice when it comes to craps, here is some basic information on some of Deadwood’s popular games.
Keno
Keno is a game of numbers. Players wager by choosing numbers ranging from 1 through 80. After everyone places their bets, around 20 numbers are drawn at random, either with a ball machine similar to ones used for lotteries and bingo, or with a random number generator.
Each casino sets its own series of payouts, called “paytables”. The player is paid based on how many numbers were chosen (either player selection, or the terminal picking the numbers), the number of matches out of those chosen, and the wager.
Pick how many numbers to play, choosing 1 - 10, 15, 20 or 40 numbers
Place your bet.
20 numbers are drawn from the 80 available on the Keno game grid.
Match the numbers you play to the numbers drawn to see if you’re a winner
Craps
Craps is a game of chance and the goal of this game is to correctly predict the outcome of the roll of the two dice. Players place bets on what dice combination they think will appear each time the dice is rolled.
Craps offers more than 40 different bets. The most commonly placed bets include:
Pass Line: The pass line bet offers an automatic win or lose scenario. If the shooter rolls a 7 or 11 on the comeout roll, you automatically win. If the comeout roll is a 2, 3 or 12, you automatically lose. Any other number becomes the point. If the shooter rolls the point before rolling a 7, you win. If the shooter rolls a 7 before the point, you lose.
Come Bet: The come bet is a variation of the pass line bet that treats the next roll the same as a comeout bet. If the shooter rolls a 7 or 11 on the next roll, you automatically win. If the next roll is a 2, 3 or 12, you automatically lose. Any other number rolls and bet travels to that number. If you roll that number before a 7, you win. If you roll 7 before that number, you lose.
Don’t Pass Line: The exact opposite of the pass line bet, the don’t pass line is a bet against the shooter’s ability to roll the point before rolling a 7. In the don’t pass line bet, 2 and 3 become automatic winners, while 7 and 11 become automatic losers on the comeout roll. A roll of 12 pushes. If the shooter rolls a 7 before the point, you win. If the shooter rolls the point before a 7, you lose.
Don’t Come Bet: The don’t come bet treats the next roll exactly like the comeout roll, with the terms of the don’t pass line bet in play. On the very next roll, 2 and 3 become automatic winners, while 7 and 11 become automatic losers. A roll of 12 pushes. If the shooter rolls a 7 before the number, you win. If the shooter rolls the number before a 7, you lose.
Place Bets: At any time in a shooter’s round, players may bet on an individual number. If the number you select is rolled before a 7, you win. Players can increase, decrease or remove a place bet at any point in a shooter’s round.
Field Bet: Similar to place bets, field bets allow the player to wager on a range of numbers. If a 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11 or 12 is rolled, you win. If any other number is rolled, you lose. The field is a one-roll, self-service bet
Roulette
There are 36 numbers on a roulette wheel and a 0; on some American tables, there is a “00.” A small white ball is sent spinning that will eventually land on one of the numbers. Bets are placed on the table, correlating with the slots the ball can possibly land in.
Know the different “inside” bets. In roulette, you have to anticipate the number or type of pocket on which the ivory ball is going to land. To do this, there are a range of bets you can make. “Inside” bets, or bets placed on specific numbers, generally have higher paying odds. You can bet:
“Straight up” betting on one number pays 35 to 1
Split betting on two numbers pays 17 to 1
“Street” betting on three numbers pays 11 to 1
Three numbers can be bet with just one chip. It can be placed on the end of any «street» (the row of 3 numbers) on the table map.
Corner betting on four numbers pays 8 to 1
The chip lies on the intersection of the four numbers.
Six line betting on 6 numbers pays 5 to 1
The chip lies on the edge of two adjoining streets.
Additionally, for American roulette, there is the Five-number bet which covers “0,00,1,2,3” and pays 6:1, and the Row 00 bet which covers 0 and 00 and pays 17:1.
Blackjack
The object of Blackjack is to beat the dealer’s hand by either having a total that exceeds the dealer’s total or by not going over 21 when the dealer does.
Blackjack starts with players making bets.
Dealer deals 2 cards to the players and two to himself (1 card face up, the other face down).
Blackjack card values: All cards count their face value in blackjack. Picture cards count as 10 and the ace can count as either 1 or 11. Card suits have no meaning in blackjack. The total of any hand is the sum of the card values in the hand
Players must decide whether to stand, hit, surrender, double down, or split.
The dealer acts last and must hit on 16 or less and stand on 17 through 21.
Players win when their hand totals higher than dealer’s hand, or they have 21 or less when the dealer busts (i.e., exceeds 21). The payoff is 1 to 1 (i.e., even money).
Players lose their bet when they bust, or when their hand totals less than the dealer’s hand.
If the player’s and dealer’s hands total the same (known as a tie or push), the player retains his bet.
