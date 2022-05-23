Pipe replacement on U.S. Highway 212 to be underway today

NEWELL — The South Dakota Department of Transportation recently released that pipe replacement work on U.S. Highway 212, east of Newell, began today.
Traffic will be stopped by flaggers at pipe replacement locations.
Operations will transition to milling and asphalt paving in August, with traffic control by flaggers and a pilot car. Anderson Western, Inc., of Bismarck, N.D. is the prime contractor on this $15.3 million project. The overall project completion date is Nov. 18.
