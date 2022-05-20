Pioneer staff fare well at SDNA contest

MITCHELL — Black Hills Pioneer staffers won 12 South Dakota Newspaper Association’s 2021 SDNA Better Newspapers Contest awards.
Results were announced at the association’s annual banquet held in Mitchell.
“It is rewarding to have our peers recognize the Pioneer as one of the top newspapers in the state, but our true recognition comes from our subscribers and advertisers who value and support the product we turn out on a daily basis,” said Letti Lister, publisher of the Black Hills Pioneer. “Our publications are the result of the hard work and dedication of our entire staff, and without each and every one of them, it would not be possible. I am honored to work with the team that I do.”
In the best digital ad idea/campaign category, among all newspapers, Katie Heggem took second place and Dawn Hatch followed in third.
In the best feature photo category, among all daily newspapers, Jason Gross captured third place.
In the best headline writing category, among all daily newspapers, Alex Portal took third place.
In the best photo series category, among all daily newspapers, Mark Watson took second place.
In the best ad series idea category, among all daily newspapers, Heggem received third place.
In the best single ad idea, among all dailies, Hatch took top honors.
In the best special publication, among all dailies, the staff of the Black Hills Pioneer once again captured first place with its Visit Spearfish magazine.
And in the best special section – issue category, among all dailies, the Pioneer staff earned second place with its Our Towns special section.
Among all dailies, in the best spot news photo category, Portal received third place. In the best spot news story category, among all daily newspapers, Wendy Pitlick took top honors.
And among all dailies in the best use of local photography category, Sharon Mason won first place.
