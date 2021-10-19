Pioneer Bank & Trust breaks ground on new facility

SPEARFISH — Construction began last month on a new location for the Spearfish branch of Pioneer Bank & Trust. Located north of the existing bank, the building is expected to be 2.5 times larger than the bank’s present location.
Tom Deis, senior vice president and manager of the Pioneer Bank & Trust Spearfish branch, said the new building construction is in response to overall bank growth.
“We have grown not just in Spearfish, but across all our locations. In December 2019 we were a 674-million-dollar bank. Today we are a $970 million bank,” said Deis. “In our new facility, customers will experience a modern building with more space and more room.”
Construction is expected to take 12 to 16 months, with completion slated for fall 2022. The new building will include a basement and two floors above-ground.
Deis said moving from 9,000 square feet to 23,000 square feet will enable the bank to expand face-to-face customer services, add a board room and break room, along with basement offices for future growth.
“Our secondary market underwriting and processing staff will relocate from our administration office to the new bank. The new bank will also house our company-wide training facility,” said Deis.
Pioneer Bank’s administration office is located in Spearfish on Colorado Blvd. Pioneer Bank has other retail locations in Belle Fourche, Buffalo, Rapid City and Sturgis. Deis attributes Pioneer Bank’s growth to new deposits and new customers.
“We have experienced tremendous growth the past two years. We need to bring on staff to support that growth and we need space for that staff,” said Deis. “The employees are very excited for the new facility with upgrades and nicer amenities. It will be a nice facility to work in.”
At present time, Deis anticipates hiring two or three additional employees once the space is built including a receptionist, a teller, and a lender. The bank provides a full range of banking services including loans, mortgages, investment and trust services, and digital and online banking.
Pioneer Bank has served the Spearfish area for nearly 60 years. In 1961, the bank was located on Illinois Street. In 1974, Pioneer Bank built current its retail facility. When the new building nears completion, the current facility will be torn down and the space used for Pioneer Bank parking.
Deis said Pioneer Bank is utilizing local customers as contractors, including Ainsworth Benning as the general contractor and Williams & Associates Architecture.
“In my opinion, the new building is a statement by the owners and shareholders of Pioneer Bank that they are making a significant investment in Spearfish and they believe in the community’s long-term growth.”
