SPEARFISH — To better serve the growing needs of the community, Pioneer Bank and Trust located at 140 E. Jackson Blvd., is expanding with a brand new 23,000 square-foot, three-story facility.

“Pioneer Bank has experienced significant growth over the last few years and with that growth there was a need for additional employees and we were basically out of room at the existing facility,” explained Tom Deis, Sr., vice president and manager of the Spearfish bank.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.