SPEARFISH — To better serve the growing needs of the community, Pioneer Bank and Trust located at 140 E. Jackson Blvd., is expanding with a brand new 23,000 square-foot, three-story facility.
“Pioneer Bank has experienced significant growth over the last few years and with that growth there was a need for additional employees and we were basically out of room at the existing facility,” explained Tom Deis, Sr., vice president and manager of the Spearfish bank.
The new facility will also house employees from the bank’s administration center on Colorado Boulevard.
“Specifically our secondary market mortgage underwriting and processing department will be moving into the new bank, on the second floor,”Deis said.
The up-sized building will feature expanded office space, designated “Mother room,” heated sidewalks, customer coffee bar, outside deck, and even a flex space where employees will be able to exercise.
“As we designed the building and as we discussed it with the architect, that was an amenity that we wanted to have for our employees,” Deis said.
Construction on the new building began in August 2021, and is expected to be complete by December.
“All the systems, the HVAC, the electrical, the plumbing are all updated compared to that building, which was built how many years ago,” said Kent Kreutz, superintendent for Ainsworth-Benning Construction, the company contracted to do the construction, said. “They’re gonna be obviously more efficient and greener than the old (building).”
Once the new building is complete, the branch offices will move in, and the old bank building will be razed to make room for more parking. Deis declined to give an estimated cost of the new facility, but stated that the investment marked confidence in the Black Hills market by the company.
“It’s going be a great addition to the city of Spearfish,” he said. “Really, it’s a statement, I believe, by the owners of the bank, of the long term strength of the Spearfish economy and the area economy.”
