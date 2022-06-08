Pinnow wins District 28B House spot

BUTTE, HARDING, PERKINS COUNTY – Neal Pinnow won the race in the primary election for District 28B House Tuesday over opponent Thomas Brunner 1,452 votes to 1,120.
“It was a close race, and I enjoyed getting to meet Tom,” Pinnow said. “I enjoyed getting to visit with him and getting to know him as an individual. We both ran a good race, and now it’s time to get to work, and I’m looking forward to being able to represent the people of District 28B.”
Pinnow will represent the Republican Party on the ballot for the General election in November.
“I want to thank everybody that I got to visit with during my travels through Butte, Harding, and Perkins counties and thank them for their support,” he said. “(I) Look forward to meeting more people as we get ready to move forward into the general election.”
