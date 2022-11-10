Chad Erk USE.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — Former Lemmon Mayor Neal Pinnow will take his next step in public service as the District 28B Representative.

Republican Pinnow won 81% of the vote from Butte, Perkins and Harding County on Tuesday, while challenger Independent Calvin Reilly received 19% of votes. Reilly said while he was disappointed with the election outcome, he felt like in this election the voters would win either way.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.