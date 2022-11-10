SPEARFISH — Former Lemmon Mayor Neal Pinnow will take his next step in public service as the District 28B Representative.
Republican Pinnow won 81% of the vote from Butte, Perkins and Harding County on Tuesday, while challenger Independent Calvin Reilly received 19% of votes. Reilly said while he was disappointed with the election outcome, he felt like in this election the voters would win either way.
“He’s a worthy candidate,” Reilly said. “He’s a good representative, and I have nothing negative to say about him. The one time we had a meet and greet, I actually liked the guy. I felt like I would do a good job for the people. I would have worked really hard to do the will of the people. But on the same token, I don’t feel they could lose either way. Congratulations to him and there’s always another day.”
Pinnow said he is very excited to begin public service at the state level. He has served on the local city government in Lemmon for 18 years, with 14 of those as the mayor. Now he looks forward to being an advocate for the people of South Dakota, and specifically those in the northern part of the state.
“I’m looking forward to going down and representing the residents of Butte, Harding and Perkins county, as well as all the residents in South Dakota,” he said. “Hopefully I will be an advocate for them. That’s what they’re sending me there for.”
While he is in Pierre, Pinnow said he doesn’t really have an agenda. However, he would like to work with the Emergency Medical Services Association to try and find ways to bolster EMS staffing. He would also like to work on a way to restructure the agriculture property tax system.
“I didn’t run with a specific agenda other than just trying to be a strong, level-headed conservative voice and find good, practical solutions for problems,” he said. “I thank the residents of Butte, Harding and Perkins county for believing in me and putting their trust in me.”
