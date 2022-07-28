Piedmont voters will have new polling place

PIEDMONT — Meade County voters who had cast their ballot at the Piedmont Community Gym will now have a new polling place.
On Tuesday, the Meade County Commission passed a resolution moving the polling place from the gym to Hills View Evangelical Free Church, 13776 Sturgis Rd., Piedmont.
Meade County Auditor Helen Hall Jensen told commissioners that Meade School District officials informed her that because of scheduling conflicts, the gym would not be available for elections during the school year.
So, Jensen began searching for a suitable location for the polling place.
“We were looking for good place that was centralized for all of the precincts within that Piedmont area,” she said.
Church leadership at Hills View Evangelical Free Church told Jensen they would be available and would work to host the elections.
“We need to have a resolution to change that polling place and then after that, I will follow through with sending out notifications to all the voters that their polling location has changed,” she said.
Hills View Evangelical Free Church will be the new polling location for those people whose precincts are Piedmont Central #11A, Piedmont West #11, East Piedmont #12A, Northwest Piedmont #12 and Southeast Piedmont #13.
Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek, who represents constituents in the Piedmont area, said he believed there may be some concern of moving the polling place by people who are accustomed to just walking to the gym in Piedmont.
“If that’s the only option?” he asked.
Jensen said the church was not the only option, but it was the front runner because the church is large, it’s in a central location and it has ample parking.
Wieczorek agreed that Hills View was a good option.
“I think it’s going to be a pretty good site. I’m just warning you that you’re going to catch a lot of flak,” Wieczorek said.
Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church in Piedmont also offered their facility if the Hills View location was not an option for voters, Jensen said.
Commissioner Doreen Creed urged Jensen to have a sign made that could be placed on the door of the gym on election day, so voters know to go to the new location at Hills View.
The first election is scheduled on Aug. 30 when residents in the county will vote on whether or not they want the county to increase the number of medical marijuana licenses available.
On July 5, the Meade County Auditor’s Office received an initiative petition containing the required 1,009 signatures asking to amend the county’s ordinance on medical cannabis establishments.
The petitioners are asking to amend the county’s ordinance and award three dispensary licenses as well as three licenses for cultivation facilities, three for cannabis testing facilities and three for cannabis product manufacturing facilities. The county’s original ordinance didn’t offer any licenses for cultivation, testing or product manufacturing.
Early voting is going on now on the medical cannabis issue at the Meade County Erskine Building near the auditor’s office. On Aug. 30, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the special election on the matter.
