Piedmont voters will have new polling place

Hills View Evangelical Free Church, 13776 Sturgis Rd., Piedmont, will be the new polling place for voters in the Piedmont area. Those people who had voted at the Piedmont Community Gym will now vote at the church. Courtesy photo

 Courtesy photo

PIEDMONT — Meade County voters who had cast their ballot at the Piedmont Community Gym will now have a new polling place.

On Tuesday, the Meade County Commission passed a resolution moving the polling place from the gym to Hills View Evangelical Free Church, 13776 Sturgis Rd., Piedmont.

