PIEDMONT — He’s got a perfect sales pitch, and his cuteness factor is off the charts.
That’s why it’s no surprise that 8-year-old Wyatt Dennis and his Piedmont-area free lemonade stand have gone viral just as the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally roars into the Black Hills.
“Hi, do you guys want some lemonade?” Wyatt asks a group of motorcycle riders who stopped at his stand along the Piedmont service road Wednesday afternoon.
Some took the lemonade he offered in exchange for a donation. Others just stuffed $5, $10, and $20 bills into his donation jar because they said they appreciated what Wyatt was doing.
The idea for a lemonade stand surfaced when the Dennis family came to look at a house along the Piedmont service road.
“Me and my mom were sitting on the deck and we were looking at how busy it was out on the road. I told my mom that this would be a good place for a lemonade stand,” Wyatt said.
In 2019, Wyatt operated a lemonade stand out at the end of their driveway so that he could earn money to buy a rocket-ship Lego set. He earned that money and much more.
But when Wyatt realized he had such a lucrative business, he sought some financial advice. He and his parents came up with a plan that 50% of what is earned should go to his college fund, 30% to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and 20% to buy a dirt bike.
As of Thursday afternoon, Wyatt had raised about $9,000 at his lemonade stand. MedVed Autoplex in Denver also offered to match up to $1,000 in donations for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
In addition to quenching the thirst of Rallygoers and others, Wyatt believes he’s making people happy by operating the lemonade stand.
“When they come up to the table, they have a smile on their face. I think I’m inspiring people,” he said.
Wyatt, who will be a third-grader at Piedmont Valley Elementary School this fall, is thrilled to be able to donate some of the money to the children being treated at St. Jude’s.
“It feels like I’m making other kids and their parents happy, but also making me happy that I can help them,” he said.
Wyatt’s mom and dad, Robin and Devin, warned him that if he wanted to do the lemonade stand he was the one who would have to work it, not them. They agreed to be there with him, but he was the one to wave in the customers and serve the lemonade.
Robin Dennis said her son has a good heart.
“He wanted to donate money to kids and didn’t want to keep it all for himself,” she said.
The family has been dumbfounded at how Wyatt’s story has gone viral.
Robin explained that someone staying at the Tilford Gulch Campground had stopped at the lemonade stand and shared the experience to a Sturgis Motorcycle Rally group page on Facebook.
Someone took her post and shared it. That post has now been shared more than 1,000 times.
“We’ve gotten messages from the UK, Portugal and other places around the world,” she said. “We can’t even begin to express our gratitude and how cool this has been for Wyatt and the kids of St. Jude’s.”
Roberta Shoulders, an American Indian woman from Rapid City, saw the Facebook post and was so inspired that she bought a dozen canisters of lemonade to contribute to Wyatt’s cause.
“In our culture, someone who takes care of others and does it without thinking of themselves is considered a warrior. He’s a warrior. He just melted my heart. He made me cry,” Shoulders said.
James Irby, Allgood, Tenn., a long-haul truck driver, saw the post about Wyatt’s lemonade stand on Facebook about 1 a.m. Wednesday, while stopped at Mitchell.
“I said to myself, ‘good grief, I’m gonna go right through there tomorrow, so I’m gonna stop and get some lemonade and give that boy some money,’” he said.
And, he did, becoming the first trucker to stop at the stand. Irby dropped a $20 bill in Wyatt’s donation jar and thanked him for the tasty lemonade before hopping back in the cab, sounding the horn and heading back onto Interstate 90.
Keith Herod of East Peoria, Ill., saw the Facebook post when a friend from Florida shared it.
“It’s all over the United States,” Herod said. “I think he (Wyatt) is just awesome. For him to come up with this idea to help people like this is unbelievable. You don’t find kids like that anymore.”
