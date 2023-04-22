Mike Pauling, Post 311 Piedmont Valley American Legion commander, shows a raffle ticket to Kay Penn, a volunteer at the Piedmont Valley Food Pantry on Wednesday at the Pantry. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
PIEDMONT — If you are feeling lucky, you could consider purchasing a raffle ticket for a $1,000 grocery gift card from any member of the Post 311 Piedmont Valley American Legion for a chance to win the prize. They are selling raffle tickets for a $1,000 Family Fare Supermarkets, store 3625, gift card in Rapid City.
A maximum of 400 tickets will be sold at $10 each with the funds raised being used to stock the shelves at the Piedmont Food Pantry and to finish some handicap accessibility repairs and other building improvements on their facility in Piedmont.
Mike Pauling, commander of the local Legion, said the organization wants to give back to the community.
“We are giving back to the community of Piedmont Valley at large, some of the proceeds from our $1,000 gift card raffle at Family Fare will allow us to give $500 to the food pantry and an anonymous donor has agreed to match those funds, taking the total to $1,000 to help replenish the food pantry shelves and help the people of Piedmont as much as they have helped us,” said Pauling.
Curt Johnson, co-chairmen, of the Piedmont Valley Food Pantry, said the funds from the raffle would really help the pantry.
“A $1,000 donation of food would be wonderful, we are always running short of something. We have to purchase meat to give out, food items, and items like laundry soap, dish soap and toilet paper. Right now we are helping an average of 60 different families, a few single families and some have eight or nine in the family,” said Johnson.
Tickets can be purchased on Friday nights from 6-8:30 pm during bingo located at 101 Pine St. in Piedmont. You can also reach out to the Post on their Facebook page search for Piedmont Valley American Legion Post 311.
