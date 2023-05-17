By Mackenzie Huber
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second story in a three-part series about the impacts of South Dakota’s abortion ban. The first story examined the number of South Dakotans leaving the state for abortions. The next story will look at the effects of the abortion ban on the recruitment and retention of OB-GYNs.
A wave of dread washed over Laura Hoefert as she held the pregnancy test in her hands.
All she could think about was the two pregnancies she’d already lost and her fear that she’d lose this one too.
That was two months ago.
Hoefert, a family physician serving in a rural eastern South Dakota community, knows the risk of being pregnant in the state after the Dobbs decision, in which the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade last summer, and the state trigger law that took effect immediately afterward. Under that state law, abortion is only legal when “there is appropriate and reasonable medical judgment that performance of an abortion is necessary to preserve the life of the pregnant female.”
That statute makes some physicians like Hoefert pause. Even if they know, medically, that continuing a pregnancy could lead to risks for the health or life of the mother, would that hold up in court? Or would they be charged with a felony for trying to save their patient?
A few weeks later, when she started to miscarry, Hoefert accepted it. But then she kept bleeding; she worried she had an ectopic pregnancy, a rare condition where the egg is fertilized outside of the uterus, leading to a rupture and life-threatening internal bleeding.
Her professional worry collided with her personal life: Who would help her?
“I was terrified that if something happens there’s nowhere to go for help and I potentially can’t be referred either,” Hoefert said. Her bleeding eventually went away and she did not have to seek medical care, but the scare has stuck with her.
“Going forward, it’s something my partner and I have to decide for ourselves. Having children is important to him, but from the standpoint of being female in our state, it is something really terrifying,” she said.
Medical threats to pregnant women
Hemorrhaging during miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies aren’t the only risks for pregnant women in South Dakota — or the only reason why a wanted pregnancy is terminated.
It can happen when a woman needs treatment for cancer, epilepsy, kidney disease, or another chronic illness that can’t be treated without risking the baby’s life, when a mother’s water breaks and she gets an infection, or when severe preeclampsia, or high blood pressure during pregnancy, threatens her life.
It can happen when a woman who has struggled with infertility for years finds out her miracle child’s brain isn’t developing and won’t survive more than a few hours after delivery.
While each instance is rare on its own, the risk overall of a life-threatening development during pregnancy happens “often enough,” said Sioux Falls physician Erica Schipper — any pregnancy is a risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 700 women die from pregnancy-related complications each year in the U.S., and the majority of those deaths are preventable.
“It is always more dangerous to be pregnant than not to be pregnant,” Schipper said, who is a former chair of the South Dakota Chapter of American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
There are no exceptions for the long term health of the mother in South Dakota’s current abortion law, Schipper said. So, legally, performing an abortion to “preserve the life” of the mother could mean it only applies to when her life is actively in danger, as though she’s bleeding out in the emergency room from miscarriage hemorrhaging.
Even then, a doctor might fatally pause.
“It’s impossible to itemize every situation where ending a pregnancy might be necessary to protect the health of the mother, and we shouldn’t have to demonstrate evidence of imminent death to care for these patients without fear of a felony charge,” Schipper said.
“These patients and families deserve dignity to determine when and how they’ll manage their own complications rather than being told what to do by people who don’t have medical knowledge and people they’ve never met,” she added.
Attempts to define health & life of the mother exception
House Assistant Majority Leader Taylor Rehfeldt introduced a bill during the 2023 legislative session that would have redefined when physicians can intervene to end a pregnancy, hoping to clarify the issue for physicians. But she requested a committee table it because she didn’t believe there was enough support to pass the bill — mostly due to opposition from the anti-abortion group South Dakota Right to Life.
A second, last-minute attempt to clarify the definition by Sen. Erin Tobin, R-Winner, was also halted later in the session. She asked the group’s executive director, Dale Bartscher, during a committee hearing about clarifying the health of the mother exception in the future.
