Phase 2 HVAC upgrades underway at Belle Fourche Rec Center

BELLE FOURCHE –– Upgrades being made to the Belle Fourche Rec Center HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) system have been ongoing since December 2019, with phase 2 expected to wrap up by the end of the year.
On Monday, the Belle Fourche City Council unanimously voted to approve the payment of an invoice to Rasmussen Mechanical in the amount of $156,530. This is the second payment to the company for the second phase of the project, projected to cost $391,325.
“Basically (it involves) everything that wasn’t involved in the phase 1 …” City Engineer Brent Hardy said, explaining that the second phase involves the replacement of the remainder of the HVAC components after emergency repairs were performed on the system in 2019 and 2020.
In late 2019, fearing an imminent total system failure, the council approved $297,319 worth of repair and replacement work. At that time, the center’s HVAC system was original to the building, built in 1992, except a portion that was rebuilt utilizing existing equipment about a decade ago.
In 2019, instead of spending more city finances to merely put Band-Aids on the problem, the city decided it was time to invest the money in the new system.
Hardy said the hope is to have the project wrapped up by the end of the year.
