Petitions received to change Sturgis form of government

STURGIS — Sturgis city officials acknowledged Monday night that they had received petitions seeking a change in the form of city government.
A group calling themselves Sturgis Citizens for Change circulated petitions to change the city form of government from the current aldermanic with a city manager form of government, to an aldermanic form of government without a city manager.
The petition was sponsored by Justin Bohn, Tammy Bohn, and Brenda Vasknetz.
Mayor Mark Carstensen said near the end of the Sturgis City Council meeting Monday night: “I guess at this point in time, it would be pertinent to state that there was a petition received by the finance department, and currently we are processing the petition. I guess that needs to be stated for the record.”
Neither Carstensen nor Sturgis City Attorney Mark Marshall gave details of the petition.
Vasknetz asked the council when the citizens of Sturgis could expect the council to take action on the petition.
Carstensen said the processing of the petition is happening now and that the petition would be addressed in the “very near future.”
“It is our hope, and I think it is attainable, to complete that process before the end of this week with it being a short week,” the mayor said Monday.
That would mean a special meeting will be called by the council in the coming weeks.
Marshall said the city would address the petition within the statutory time frame of 15 days.
In an email to the Black Hills Pioneer, Bohn said she and her husband, Justin, turned in the “petition for election to change municipal government in the municipality of Sturgis” to the city finance department on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Both Tammy Bohn and Vasknetz worked for the city in the recent past.
Vasknetz served the city for 27 years under both forms of government.
“The city manager form of government, in my experience, is a form of dictatorship versus what I have experienced with the mayor and council form of government,” Vasknetz said when the group first took out the petitions for the change in October of 2020.
Recently, while the petitions were being circulated door-to-door in Sturgis, the Executive Director of the Sturgis Economic Development Corp. (SEDC), Amanda Anglin, encouraged their members to educate themselves before signing the petition.
In a letter to SEDC investors and partners, Anglin said the SEDC Board of Directors would like its membership to be aware of a petition circulating to change the form of government in Sturgis and that if enough signatures were collected, the issue would be brought to a vote.
“We encourage you to educate yourself prior to signing any petition or voting on important issues. Please consider researching the issue, asking questions, and considering the outcomes of the proposed change to the community,” she wrote in an email sent Nov. 23.
There are five forms of city government in South Dakota. They include: Trustee Form, Aldermanic Form, Commissioner Form, City Manager Form, and Home Rule. Sturgis currently has the city manager form of government. The Sturgis Citizens for Change want to change that back to the Aldermanic Form.
Here are the definitions of the two forms Sturgis has had:
Aldermanic Form: These municipalities are governed by a common council, which consists of a mayor who is elected at-large and two aldermen from each ward. Terms of office are traditionally two years, but may be set by ordinance for up to five years. There are 128 Aldermanic municipalities in South Dakota.
City Manager Form: These municipalities are either aldermanic or commissioner form, but employ a city manager. In the Aldermanic Form with a City Manager, the mayor and alderman are elected in the same manner as described above. In Commissioner Form municipalities that employ a city manager, the number of commissioners is nine, each elected for a three-year term.
