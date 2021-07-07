Petitions against new jail tax short of required signatures

DEADWOOD — Petitions filed Friday opposing a 20-year $2.88 million annual tax increase for Lawrence County constituents to help fund the new Lawrence County Public Safety and Services Center, or jail, fell 140 short of the required valid number of signatures and the project will progress as planned.
Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder said there were 793 valid signatures submitted and that the required number was 933, or 5% of registered voters as of Friday, which was 18,658.
Because the required number of valid signatures was not submitted by the deadline, which was 5 p.m. Friday, the petitions are invalid.
Petitions were taken out at the auditor’s office and could be circulated by any voting citizen. After signatures are collected, the document must be notarized, acknowledging that the people who signed the petition an individual is carrying, signed it in the presence of the petition holder.
A total of 961 signatures were on the petitions prior to the validation process.
“We had enough people signing it, but some of the petitions were disqualified because of an error that they made on the date,” explained petitioner Ron Pray. “In a couple cases, it wasn’t notarized properly, so we lost 98 votes, casting out a group of them as being invalid. We came close, but not quite there.”
Pray said he took out a petition following a discussion with Pat Humphrey.
“It seemed like to me that it was kind of not very transparent, as far as what they (the county) were doing or planning, and it seemed like a tax increase of that amount over 20 years should go to a vote of the people and maybe be modified to a more realistic expenditure for the county,” Pray said. “We need a new jail, but not one that extravagant with all the add-ons.”
At its June 8 meeting, the Lawrence County Commission set an official budget amount for the planned Public Safety and Services Center at $40.56 million and approved resolutions for a $2.88 million annual tax increase and $41 million bond.
Pray and Andrew Estoclet brought the petitions to the auditor’s office. The petition heading states: Lawrence County Excess Tax Levy Referendum Petition.
McGruder said county officials will proceed with the project as laid out in the timeline provided by Elevatus Architecture.
Lawrence County Sheriff Brian Dean said June 8 that if everything goes as planned, the project has a timeline of 21 months.
“The next step for us is to finish schematic design, and we are very close to being done with that,” said Dean. “After schematic design, then there is the process called design development and that’s where some of my co-workers and I will be very busy going through every detail with the architects and that will probably take us through the end of the summer, maybe the first half of September.”
The opt out resolution serves as a notice to taxpayers that property taxes will increase by $2,875,000 annually and states that the commission finds it in the best interest of the county to finance a construct a new Lawrence County Public Safety and Services Center.
“It is the intent of the commission to use existing funds of the county to pay a portion for the financing of the project on an annual basis; and it is in the best interests of the county opt-out for the full annual obligation to lower its borrowing costs,” the resolution reads and goes on to say that the commission is unable to operate under the tax limitation measure currently in statute. “We therefore opt out of such tax limitation in the amount of $2,875,000, starting with calendar year 2021 taxes payable in the calendar year 2022. This opt out will be for 20 years, which will be through taxes payable in the calendar year 2041.”
(0) comments
