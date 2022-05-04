Pests might be behind your allergy symptoms

FAIRFAX, Va. BUSINESS WIRE) — As beautiful spring weather allows Americans to spend more time outdoors, pollen from trees and flowers unfortunately trigger many people’s seasonal allergies. From itchy eyes to sinus congestion, millions of Americans report experiencing allergy symptoms each spring. The Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America (AAFA) fittingly designates each May as Allergy and Asthma Awareness Month and the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is sharing how household pests can also contribute to seasonal allergies and asthma.
“Most people understand the connection between pollen and allergies, but not many people are aware of how pests can also exacerbate allergic reactions and asthma attacks,” shares Cindy Mannes, senior vice president of public affairs for NPMA. “Household pests including cockroaches, dust mites and rodents can be detrimental to public health, especially for those who suffer from allergies or asthma.”
This Allergy and Asthma Awareness Month, NPMA is educating homeowners on how to prevent pests that can trigger allergic reactions:
Cockroaches
Proteins found in cockroaches’ feces, saliva and body parts can cause allergic reactions or trigger asthma symptoms, particularly in children. Because cockroaches are attracted to moisture and food, make sure your home is well-ventilated and keep floors and surfaces clean.
Dust Mites
Over half of people with asthma may show symptoms when living with house dust mites. Their discarded skins and feces may cause respiratory constriction. Routinely changing bed sheets and thoroughly dusting and vacuuming your home can help reduce these triggers.
Rodents
Rodents’ feces and dander can trigger allergic reactions and asthma symptoms. Eliminate potential points of entry by sealing cracks or holes in exterior walls with caulk or steel wool.
For more information about protecting your home or to find a pest control professional in your area, visit www.PestWorld.org.
