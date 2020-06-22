Personal fireworks to be allowed from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 2-4 in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE –– The public will be permitted to celebrate Independence Day with personal firework displays on privately-owned property within Belle Fourche city limits from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 2-4.
The Belle Fourche City Council sets the dates that members of the public are permitted to discharge personal fireworks via resolution annually.
In 2017, the city amended its ordinance related to the discharge of personal fireworks. The ordinance reads that “No person or entity shall have … or shall set off or discharge any firecracker, skyrocket, roman candle, or any other kind of firework or pyrotechnic display within the City limits, except as authorized by resolution of the Common Council.”
The goal of the change was to allow the council the latitude to decide the dates and times the city will permit the private discharge of fireworks on privately-owned land within the city limits on an annual basis. The council then utilizes a resolution to govern the specifics related to firework displays each year.
This year, the city is allotting just three days to celebrate with fireworks.
In 2017, the city allowed five days of fireworks during the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight. Then, in 2018, the city allowed four days from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Last year, the public was allotted four days from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Although the topic has historically brought considerable discussion about whether the restrictions are too stringent or lenient, this year there was no debate.
The seven-member council voted unanimously June 15 to approve this year’s resolution.
