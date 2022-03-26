Person killed by RC police after pointing gun at them

RAPID CITY — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
According to police reports, about 1:35 pm, today, a call was place to police of a burglary in progress in the 700 block of James Warren Drive in Rapid City.
The homeowner was the reporting party. He had come home and when he entered the residence, believed someone was inside.
Several officers from the Rapid City Police Department responded and began systematically searching the residence.
Officers entered a closed door inside the home and encountered the suspect, who was pointing a long gun at the officers in close proximity. Two police officers discharged their duty weapons.
Medical units were called and the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured.
The investigation has been handed over to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.
No other information was immediately provided by the Rapid City Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.